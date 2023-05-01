5 mental health benefits of appreciating your partner

Many people struggle with giving compliments or saying a simple 'thank you' to their near ones as it may seem like a formality in a close relationship. However, experts say appreciation or showing gratitude to your partner not only works wonders for a relationship, keep the positivity and spark alive, but also as a result prove beneficial for the one who's making the efforts to make their partner feel special. While the idea of showing gratitude or appreciating your partner may feel unnecessary at first as non-verbal communication or gestures is preferred by many over words, over a period of time it can make your partnership a happy zone. However, be careful to give genuine and thoughtful compliments and not just a line borrowed from internet. (Also read: Love alone isn't enough; 5 things you need to build a healthy relationship) When you start noticing positive things about your partner, it will not only make you accept or overlook their flaws but also feel good about yourself in general.(Freepik)

The idea is to stay involved in your partner's life and notice the efforts they are doing for you and the difference they are bringing to your life. When you start noticing positive things about your partner, it will not only make you accept or overlook their flaws but also feel good about yourself in general.

Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali shares with HT Digital mental health benefits of appreciating your partner.

1. It boosts your self esteem

When you appreciate your partner, it not only boosts their self-esteem but also yours. It feels good to know that you have a positive impact on your partner's life and that they appreciate you in return.

2. It helps bring positivity, beat stress

When you notice good things about your partner and compliment them, it fosters positivity in your relationship. This positivity can help reduce stress in your life and promote relaxation, which can be beneficial for your mental health. Appreciating your partner can help improve communication between the two of you. When you express gratitude and appreciation for the things they do, they are more likely to communicate openly and honestly with you.

3. Improve sense of well-being

Expressing appreciation and gratitude can deepen the emotional connection between you and your partner. When you feel valued and appreciated, it creates a sense of closeness and intimacy that can improve your mental health.

4. You will become more optimistic

Focusing on the positive aspects of your relationship can help promote positive thinking and a more optimistic outlook. This can be beneficial for your mental health and can help you cope with difficult situations.

5. You will feel more satisfied

When you appreciate your partner, it can increase your overall satisfaction with your relationship. A happy and healthy relationship can provide a strong support system that can help improve your mental health and well-being.

