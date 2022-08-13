5 ways to spend quality time with your partner

Our hectic routines permit us little time to spend in the company of our loved ones. Despite living under the same roof, partners might feel aloof and it's natural because of our stressed minds and unending to-do lists. While we can let the stress accumulate and find more reasons to complain as the time passes, the truth is one needs to mindfully decide what kind of life we really want. (Also read: Dating an introvert? Here are things you must know)

Be it buying groceries together, following a common fitness routine, ensuring to eat at least one meal with each other, helping their spouse in the kitchen or taking them to a drive, there are many ways to spend quality time with your better half if you really have the intention to do it.

The next time you feel you are losing that emotional connect with your partner, take a notepad and incorporate some 'we-time' into your routine and see your relationship becoming better than ever.

Here are tips for partners to strengthen their bond by Arouba Kabir, Mental Health counselor & Founder, Enso Wellness.

Keep your phone away and talk about your day

You can start by spending some quality time with each other. Keep your phones away and talk about your day. Talking deeply for 30 minutes can help improve your communication as well as strengthen your bond.

Take up a new activity together

You can also pick up a mutual hobby or take up a new activity altogether. It can be anything from doing yoga together, biking, enrolling in couple dancing or painting lessons etc. The idea is to have fun together.

Play sexual games

Keeping your sexual quotient active is always a good idea. Physical intimacy is a great way to improve your bond.

Plan your future together

It could be financial planning or just planning for a family together. Taking joint decisions is an important task to keep the boat sailing.

Surprise each other

The element of surprise always adds a spice to a relationship be it your little thoughtful gifts or those small pecks or long drives.

"All these little moments spent together get wired together and form a beautiful relationship for you and your partner to cherish. Ups and downs are a part of every relationship but having a bond helps you enjoy every moment together," concludes Arouba.