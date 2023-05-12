6 tips to choose the right life partner in an arranged marriage

To marry a person or not is never an easy decision even if you are in love with them. In order to spend an entire life with someone, it requires more than just love. Trust, compatibility, similar values and life goals, a deep respect for a person all are attributes one ideally looks for in a partner. When it comes to arranged marriage, this search gets even trickier considering you are marrying an almost stranger. While in many cases, people get to know each other first before marrying, the window is still limited and one should know how to assess a potential life partner. (Also read: What makes us fall for certain people? Study explains the science of romantic attraction)

Arranged marriages are a cultural norm in many parts of the world, where family members or matchmakers aid in finding a suitable life partner(Pixabay)

"Arranged marriages are a cultural norm in many parts of the world, where family members or matchmakers aid in finding a suitable life partner. While this method of finding love may seem unconventional, arranged marriages can lead to fulfilling and successful relationships. Choosing the right life partner in an arranged marriage can be daunting, but it's essential to take the time and effort to make the right decision," says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

TIPS TO FIND THE RIGHT LIFE PARTNER IN ARRANGED MARRIAGE

Here are six tips by Dr Chandni that can help people choose the right life partner in an arranged marriage:

1. Know yourself: Clearly understand your values, goals, and expectations for your life partner. This will help you identify someone compatible with you and with similar aspirations.

2. Communication: Pay attention to how well you can communicate with your potential partner during the initial meetings, and make sure you feel comfortable expressing yourself. Communication is essential in a successful relationship, especially in an arranged marriage with little to no pre-existing romantic relationship. Ensure you are comfortable expressing yourselves and can discuss difficult topics respectfully and openly.

3. Consider character over appearance: While physical attraction is important, it's essential to look past appearances and focus on character traits such as honesty, respect, and kindness.

4. Shared interests and values: Look for shared interests and hobbies to strengthen your bond and build a more fulfilling relationship. Discussing shared values early in the relationship can help prevent future conflicts. Learn about your potential partner's religious beliefs, family traditions, and cultural background. Understanding their family dynamic will help you better assess how compatible you are with one another.

5. Life goals: Discussing your goals and ambitions early on can help determine whether your plans align with your potential partner's goals. Look for someone with similar goals and aspirations for stability and harmony.

6. Take your time: Don't rush into a decision; be patient in getting to know your potential partner. Arrange several meetings so that you get enough time to evaluate the compatibility and suitability of the relationship.

"Navigating the selection process requires patience and introspection. During the getting-to-know-each-other phase, ask questions that help you better understand the potential partner's personality, interests, hobbies, and goals. Do not hesitate to involve family members if they are supportive and willing to help. However, setting boundaries is essential. Remember, choosing your life partner is a significant decision that impacts your personal and financial success. Taking the time and effort to choose wisely can lead to a happy and fulfilling life together," concludes Dr Chandni.

