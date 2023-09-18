8 tips for newly married couples to strengthen their emotional bond

Two people from diverse backgrounds coming together and entering a lifelong partnership called marriage is a unique experience. The early years of marriage are crucial in laying the strong foundation of a relationship. Whether or not you know your partner from before, post marriage, things can be different compared to the dating period. From giving each other space to things of their own choice to handling conflicts, it requires time, patience and effort for couples to strengthen their bond. (Also read: Important lessons that relationships can teach us)

As newlyweds navigate the difficulties of a lifetime commitment, the early years of marriage may be both thrilling and difficult for them. Developing a deep emotional connection is essential for a marriage to last and be happy(Freepik)

"Marriage unites two people to share their lives, hopes, and aspirations. It is a lovely adventure. As newlyweds navigate the difficulties of a lifetime commitment, the early years of marriage may be both thrilling and difficult for them. Developing a deep emotional connection is essential for a marriage to last and be happy," says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

Here are some tips for newlyweds to strengthen their emotional bond as per Dr Chandni:

1. Communication

Open and sincere discussions along with active listening are a priority. Every successful marriage is built on strong communication. Talk to your partner about your feelings, thoughts, and worries. Transparency in communication promotes understanding and trust. Also, when your spouse is speaking, practice active listening. Maintain eye contact, pay them your complete attention, and express sympathy. The emotional connection is strengthened when listening is without bias.

2. Spending time together

Set aside time specifically for date nights amidst the everyday chaos. Spending quality time together, whether it be over a romantic meal, a movie date, or just a stroll in the park, improves your relationship. Find activities or pursuits that you both find enjoyable. Togetherness in shared activities strengthens your emotional connection and forges enduring memories.

3. Understanding and patience

Everyone is different, and differences are inherent in all relationships. Accept these variations and see them as chances for development. When problems emerge, patience and understanding are crucial. Any marriage will inevitably experience conflicts. Instead of avoiding conflict, develop mature and courteous conflict resolution skills. Look for common ground and cooperative solutions.

4. Emotional assistance

When challenges arrive, be a haven - listen with empathy, encourage with care. Celebrate joyous moments with laughter and light-heartedness. A warm embrace, an affectionate whisper, can mean the world when spirits lag. Express heartfelt appreciation for your partner's virtues. Meet conflict with calm patience, not pointed attacks. Provide emotional support when facing adversity. Express your affection and gratitude regularly.

5. Cultivating independence within interdependence

Though marriage unites two souls, respecting everyone’s autonomy fortifies the foundation. Allow your partner space to nurture their own friendships, pursuits, personal growth. Trust their judgment; this frees their spirit. A strong bond is woven from threads of mutual care and secure bonds, while still honouring each person's wholeness. Communicate openly when you need support or solitude. A relationship blooms when supported by mutual respect and secure attachment.

6. Building future together

Set mutual goals and talk about your aspirations for the future. A sense of togetherness and shared purpose is created when everyone participates in future planning. A major component of married life is financial security. Together, make a budget, save money, and make smart investments to ensure your future security.

7. Surprise and romance

Keep romance and a sense of surprise in your relationship. Keep the spark alive by surprising your sweetheart with unexpected acts of love. Continue dating your spouse even after you get married. Regularly expressing praise and affection will keep the romance fresh.

8. Seek marriage counselling

If you discover that your marriage is experiencing difficulties that appear insurmountable, think about seeking the advice of a trained marriage counsellor. They can offer insightful guidance and coping mechanisms in trying circumstances.

"A joyful marriage blossoms from a bedrock of emotional intimacy. Speak openly and listen deeply to know each other's hopes and fears. Carve out sacred time together amidst life's busyness. When challenges arise, respond with patience, and seek understanding. Offer your partner compassion; you are on the same team. Celebrate each other's uniqueness and nurture personal passions too. Dream together of the future you will build. Keep romance kindled through affection's simple gestures. There is no perfect formula, only mindful care tailored to your bond," concludes Dr Chandni.

