A cosy Valentine’s Day: Ideas for a stay-at-home date

As Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, going out on a romantic date night with your bae might not be on the cards for many after a hectic work day. But you can still make the most of the special occasion and woo your lover by celebrating the day at home. From going crafty to express you love to preparing delicious meals together and setting up a romantic decor, here’s our guide to the perfect stay-at-home date.

Decor that is full of love

All you need are some rose petals, candles and fairy lights to place in either the living room or bedroom or even the garden. Create cute heart signboards and banners and blow up balloons for backdrop decor. You could also recreate the setup of your first date. Put on some fresh flowers in a mason jar and place them in corners to add to the vibe.

Plan romantic activities

Create a playlist of timeless lovey-dovey Hindi or English songs and dance the night away. Read a love story or watch romantic movie together that you both like. For those feeling creative, set up a wine and paint night. You could also play some card games.

For a restaurant style meal at home

It is said that the best way to a person’s heart is through their stomach. So order DIY food kits from restaurants and prepare a gourmet meal together. Or start from scratch and cook dishes that your partner loves. Sit down for a romantic dinner with heart-shaped pizzas, beetroot salad dressings, strawberry and raspberry sorbets along with chocolates — dishes that add pop of colour to the plate.

Thoughtful gifts

For those looking for unique ideas amid the heap of ready-made gifts, go old school — write a love letter or make a scrapbook of old photos of you two together. You could also gift an experience — a spa session or a virtual concert ticket.

(With inputs from Tania Nijhawan, founder of a catering company and decor planner Anmol Gulati)