AI knows what to say, but can it truly understand your emotions? Psychotherapist Mansi Poddar explains why human connection matters

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, people are turning to chatbots not just for information and advice but also for emotional support, reassurance and companionship. While these tools can offer useful insights and help people organise their thoughts, their growing role in our emotional lives raises important questions about human connection, vulnerability and mental health.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Mansi Poddar, a trauma-informed psychotherapist, explains how AI is beginning to occupy space in people's emotional lives and why human connection remains central to emotional well-being. (Also read: Getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep but still feeling exhausted? Pulmonologist Dr Shivani Swami on what your body could be telling you )

Can AI be beneficial for mental health?

“We cannot simply say that AI is good or bad for mental health. Instead, we need to explore what place it is beginning to occupy in a person's emotional life. AI can be a useful cognitive tool that offers ideas, perspectives and insights. However, it should not become a substitute for friendship, family, community or therapy,” says Mansi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She adds, “Human relationships help us learn about ourselves in ways that go beyond receiving the right words at the right time. They teach us how to navigate differences, repair misunderstandings, tolerate discomfort and remain connected even when things are difficult. These are important parts of emotional growth that cannot be reduced to a series of reassuring responses.” How can AI create a false sense of authority? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds, “Human relationships help us learn about ourselves in ways that go beyond receiving the right words at the right time. They teach us how to navigate differences, repair misunderstandings, tolerate discomfort and remain connected even when things are difficult. These are important parts of emotional growth that cannot be reduced to a series of reassuring responses.” How can AI create a false sense of authority? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

AI responses can sound confident and psychologically sophisticated, even when the advice may not be appropriate for an individual's circumstances.

"AI can create a sense of false authority because its responses often sound articulate and convincing. However, a well-worded response does not necessarily mean that the interpretation is correct or that it is the right line of inquiry for that particular person," explains Mansi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"A warm, articulate response can sound psychologically sophisticated without necessarily being clinically accurate or appropriate for the individual. People may disclose trauma, abuse, suicidal thoughts or severe mental health symptoms to AI systems that cannot provide the comprehensive assessment, professional accountability and continuity of care that a trained mental health professional can offer," she says.

AI can offer comfort, but it cannot replace human connection.

Can AI affect the way we approach human relationships?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AI chatbots can offer immediate, predictable responses, whereas human relationships involve differences, misunderstandings and emotional complexities.

"One thing we need to consider is how our interactions with AI might shape our expectations of human relationships. If people become accustomed to predictable, immediate and consistently accommodating responses, they may begin to expect a similar level of engagement from the people around them," says Mansi.

"We may begin to prefer the predictability of a digital interaction over the messiness and vulnerability of human relationships. But human connection requires patience, negotiation, compromise and the ability to recognise that another person has needs and experiences that are different from our own," she adds.

Can constant reassurance from AI affect emotional resilience?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Turning to AI for immediate reassurance whenever difficult emotions arise may reduce opportunities to develop independent coping skills and reflect on feelings.

"If a person turns to a chatbot every time they feel anxious, lonely, rejected or overwhelmed, they may have fewer opportunities to sit with difficult emotions, reflect on what those feelings mean and learn how to work through them," explains Mansi.

"I sometimes think of this kind of instant emotional gratification as being similar to sugar. It offers immediate pleasure and relief, but if it becomes the primary source of emotional nourishment, it may leave us without the deeper experiences that help us grow. We need to develop the capacity to tolerate discomfort, understand our emotions and reach out to real people when we need connection," she says.

Why is human connection irreplaceable?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Human relationships involve reciprocity, shared experiences and the ability to learn from one another. AI can simulate empathy and validation, but it does not have human feelings or lived experiences.

"Human relationships are alive, complex and constantly evolving. They involve giving and receiving, understanding another person's perspective, taking responsibility for our actions and learning how to be in a relationship with someone who is different from us," says Mansi.

"An AI system can be designed to respond in ways that sound caring, empathetic and validating, but this is not the same as a human being experiencing care, concern, love or hope for another person. The interaction is largely organised around the user's needs, without the mutuality that characterises human relationships," she explains.

How can we maintain a healthy relationship with AI?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AI can help people organise their thoughts, explore perspectives and prepare for difficult conversations. However, it should complement rather than replace meaningful relationships and professional support.

"I would recommend keeping human relationships at the centre of our emotional lives. AI can be a supplementary tool, but it should not replace the people and professional support systems that help us feel connected, understood and supported," says Mansi.

Ultimately, technology may help us think through our emotions, but emotional well-being also develops through genuine human connection, self-understanding and the experience of navigating relationships with others.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.