Narcissistic personality disorder or NPD is a mental condition where people have extremely high sense of their own importance. They usually lack empathy and compassion for others and believe that they should be celebrated at all times. They have difficulty in accepting their own faults and believe that others should be accountable for them. Symptoms of Narcissistic personality disorder include extreme need for admiration, complete disregard for other people's feelings, inability to handle criticism and a sense of entitlement. Often people with NPD uses manipulation techniques in their relationship with others in order to get things done their way. "Individuals with NPD consistently exhibit such behaviors in their relationships, whereas others may only do so occasionally or in specific situations. It’s really about how pervasive and consistent the personality pattern is," wrote Therapist Gessica Di Stefano. Common manipulation techniques that narcissists engage in(Shutterstock)

Gaslighting: This is an extremely toxic manipulation technique that narcissists engage in where they tryt o dismiss the reality of the other person, making them feel clueless and helpless. They make others question their thoughts and beliefs.

Love bombing: In this technique, the love bomber usually bombards a person with lots of love, attention, affection and gifts, even before getting to know them. The intention is to make people completely emotionally dependent to later exploit their emotions.

Ghosting: In this technique, a narcissist may completely stop all kinds of communication with the other person without giving them any kind of clarification. This is a power move to have the last word and avoid conflicts.

Triangulation: This technique involves a third party with the intention of relaying messages and making the other person feel jealous or make them compete for attention and affection.

Playing the victim: People with NPD react very strongly to criticism. Their absence of self-reflection makes them feel that they are the victim and someone else is responsible for their situation.