Consensual non-monogamy: What is it? Study explores the joys and sorrows of an open relationship

Consensual non-monogamy is a pattern of relationships that have been observed to grow in visibility in the current times. Though frowned upon by a section of the society that prefers exclusivity in a relationship, consensual non-monogamy has its own set of challenges and rewards. While some reported jealousy and time constraints of spending it with their partners, it also brought them rewards of deeper connections, emotional maturity and even friendship with the other partners of their partner. The study explored the struggles as well as the brighter sides of being in a consensual non-monogamous relationship setup.(Pexels)

Findings of the study:

A study, published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, explored the struggles as well as the brighter sides of being in a consensual non-monogamous relationship setup. The study was conducted on 51 adults, with an average age of 37 years old. The study was mainly done through a series of interviews that lasted from 48 to 109 minutes, where the participants answered questions related to their experiences and feelings.

Through the course of the study, multiple participants reported the negative effects of being in a consensual non-monogamous relationship. They faced challenges such as jealousy, or feeling left out when their partner prioritised the other person. They also reported time constraints of not being able to spend time with their multiple partners.

Know the struggles and joys of being in a consensual non-monogamous relationship.(Pexels)

Some of the participants pointed out how their partner's other romantic relationship difficulties affected their own relationship. Some of them also spoke of how they emotionally supported their partner through difficulties in their other relationship but it became frustrating over a period of time.

However, it’s not just the challenges, but also the little rewards that make people seek consensual nonmonogamy. Some of the participants spoke of their joy of watching their partner being happy in the other relationship. Most of the participants reported a general joy for their partner’s overall wellbeing. They also reported forming meaning friendships with their partner’s other romantic partner.

