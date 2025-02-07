Woman in open relationship for 15 years shares how her marriage works, how it changed when they had kids

Love is unique for everyone, and while some individuals seek a monogamous relationship, others might prefer a more open dynamic with multiple romantic connections. But when it comes to open relationships, there are a lot of questions and doubts that pop up. Danielle reflects on 15 years of evolving open relationship dynamics.(Instagram/@openlycommitted)

A woman named Danielle, who has been in an open relationship for 15 years, recently shared insights about her journey in an Instagram post. If you're considering an open relationship, her advice might offer valuable perspective. (Also read: What is an open marriage and is it for you? 6 things you must know )

What are open relationships ?

Open relationships are non-monogamous partnerships where both partners agree to have romantic or sexual relationships with others while maintaining their primary bond. These relationships are based on mutual consent, trust, and clear communication, allowing individuals to explore connections outside their primary partnership without secrecy or betrayal.

Woman reflects on 15 years of open relationship

Danielle captioned the post on Instagram accompanied by the caption, “We've has so many phases in the last 15 years of our open relationship because our relationship changes as we do. Happy to answer any questions, but it's so cold. I probably won't do it from a lift!”

Danielle opens up about her open relationship in the video, explaining how its dynamics have evolved over the years. "My husband and I are in an open relationship. How often do we date and have intimate relationships with others? It depends—a lot on the phase of our relationship," she shares.

She recalls how, in their twenties, when they first opened up their relationship, it was a fun, explorative, and casual experience. "We went to our first swingers club during that phase," she adds. Later, when work took priority, they often dated or had flings in the cities they visited for work.

How their relationship has evolved after having kids

When they became parents, their relationship shifted again. "We had a phase of monogamy because we barely had enough energy to sleep, let alone date each other, let alone anyone else," she explains. Danielle also shares a period when both she and her husband were in relationships with other people, balancing weekly date nights, regular calls, and vacations with both their partners and each other. "That phase was probably the closest to polyamory and required a lot of scheduling," she admits.

Reflecting on the journey, she says, "That was the most difficult phase. I don't have a term for it, but over the years, we've had casual relationships, partners, and friends with benefits. The frequency and intensity of our relationships outside our marriage have changed and will likely continue to change."