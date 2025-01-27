Dating apps 101: Complete guide for first-timers; choosing best profile pic to icebreaker text to send after matching

Online dating has changed how we see romance altogether. Rom-com meet-cutes are scarcer than ever, and sometimes the people in your immediate vicinity in real life aren't quite the type. One way to test the waters is by hopping onto dating apps. By tweaking your preferences, there’s potential for landing the right match. There are a lot of options here than you may get in real life. Dating app may be tricky for beginners, but it's easy.(Pexels)

Dating apps may seem daunting but don’t wait around for some serendipitous encounter in real life. While there may be some hesitation due to stories of ghosting or doomed love shared by friends, dating apps also hold immense potential. They provide an opportunity to meet people outside your usual circles and explore new romantic possibilities, whether you're looking for casual dating, friendship, or a long-term relationship.

In an interview with HT, Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of dating app QuackQuack simplified the world of dating apps. Here's how you can ace the dating app game:

Profile picture

A close up smiling pic feels genuine and warm.(Pexels)

The first step in setting up a profile is choosing the perfect profile picture. As Ravi Mittal aptly puts it, no matter how much we try to think otherwise, people subconsciously judge a book by its cover. The profile picture serves as your first impression and often determines whether you’ll be swiped left or right. That’s why selecting the right profile picture is crucial—it can make all the difference in standing out and catching someone’s interest. A set of profile pictures are uploaded.

Ravi said, “There should be a perfect mix of selfies and full-body pictures. A closeup and smiling picture will not only give a good idea of how you look in real life, but a genuine smile will also give a welcoming, warm energy to your profile. A full-body shot will only add to the clarity of who you are physically- giving people a sense of how you style yourself or your demeanour, too. Use recent pictures. Posting a picture from your college days when, in reality, you are in your 30s is not fair."

Lastly, he cautioned against group photos, as the profile is all about ‘you’ and not others. It might be distracting.

Profile bio

Profile bio should give an insight into your hobbies. (Pexels)

People connect over mutual interests and hobbies, often finding common ground to spark exciting conversations. A profile bio is your opportunity to communicate who you are as a person—from your hobbies to your aspirations and goals.

Ravi Mittal explained, “This is where they get a sense of who you are as a person- your thought process, your nature, hobbies and passions, goals, and everything that makes you ‘YOU’. Keep the bio short but specific. Like, “I love cats. Tolerate dogs. Make a killer biriyani but somehow, disastrous chai.”

It might seem very little, but you are saying a lot about yourself- for example, letting people know that you are a tolerant person even if you don't agree with someone's ideas. You have mastered something elaborate but have yet to learn many simple things in life.Try adding a dash of humour to it- it shows that you are a witty person.Along with describing yourself, you can also describe the type of person you desire as your partner."

He warned against age-old cliches like ‘I am a mountain person’ and instead prompted to express this preference more creatively.

Smart dating over hard dating

Talking to too many matches for first timers can cause burnout. (Pexels)

For first-timers, they may feel the need to hit a milestone number of swipes to secure a match. It's the same philosophy of ‘keeping all the doors open’, talking to several matches to find the one true one.

But, quality always trumps quantity. Focusing on meaningful connections rather than endless swiping is the key to a more fulfilling dating experience.

Pointing this out, Ravi Mittal explained, “First-time users usually go on a matching spree. Too many options can be overwhelming. There's no need to connect with everyone. The quantity might seem to boost your confidence at first, but it will soon become exhausting interacting with too many matches but not really emotionally connecting with any one of them. Quality is everything in online dating. Focus on matches that pique your interest and focus on building and strengthening your connection with them.”

Ice-breaker

The first sound of ping as you match with a connection is exciting.(Pexels)

After curating your profile diligently and mindfully swiping on connections with potential, it’s time to respond to a match. That first match can be anxiety-provoking, but it’s also an exciting moment.

Ravi simplified the first contact and said, “The trick is to avoid the heys and the hellos and personalize your openers- for instance, if you noticed your match mentioned they love rock music, you can incorporate that in the first message and signal that you paid attention to all the details of their profile.”

Being safe

Adopt safe behaviour online for your mental wellbeing.(Pexels)

Texting someone on a dating app may feel intimate, effortless and surprisingly real, but it’s easy to become emotionally entangled and overlook red flags. Practising safe behaviour on dating apps is absolutely non-negotiable—for both your mental wellbeing and personal security.

Addressing the safety concerns, Ravi Mittal said, “Someone who confesses their love for you within a week of chatting might seem god-sent, but it can just be a person either playing with your emotions or trying to scam you; always be cautious. Any match that seems to steer the conversation toward money or comes off too braggy is best avoided. While meeting in person, it's best to pick a public spot and inform at least two close friends or trusted family members about your whereabouts at all times. And out of all, the best advice is to trust your gut. A match is not a commitment. At any point, if anything feels off, never hesitate to sever contact, of course, after sending a quick message to the concerned person as ghosting is not the right approach.”

Set realistic goals

Lastly, Ravi urged to set realistic goals. He said, “Not every match will be 'the one.' Not every interaction will be a positive one or lead to a date."

Dating is all about having experiences, meeting new people, and exploring connections on the journey to finding your true match. Not every match is suitable, but that doesn't mean you condemn the whole sea. There's plenty of fish in the sea, and it takes a step-by-step realistic approach to dating.

