5 things that look like red flags but are normal, according to relationship coach: ‘Occasionally feeling bored is…’

Have you ever ended up being wrong after thinking that some behaviour patterns of your partner might be a relationship red flag? Often, our loved ones display some habits that may irritate us but are not actually red flags. They may just be signs of them asking for space or creating a place for themselves separate from your bond.

It isn't a red flag!

Therapist and Licensed Professional Counselor Jeff Guenther talks about this in his latest video. He shared 5 things that might look like relationship red flags but are actually pretty normal. From sleeping in different spaces to sometimes feeling bored of each other's company, if you have ever thought of these habits as red flags, then you might be wrong. Jeff explained 5 instances where you might think a habit is a red flag but is actually ‘pretty normal’. Here's what Jeff said:

1. Having some conversations happen via text instead of face-to-face.

It is 2025, and texting is just part of life. Some heavier or awkward topics feel safer to start through typed words. Just don't let it replace all in-person dialogues. If texting helps you up and up, embrace it. The digital wall can create a unique feeling of safety.

2. Having a hard time performing on demand.

You're human, not a robot, giving each other grace. Sometimes, it is okay not to get sexually involved with each other because sometimes, you're not in the mood because the world is literally on fire, and sometimes, you're not in the mood because you're just not in the mood. It's as simple as that.

3. Occasionally feeling bored around each other.

Predictability often leads to boredom, but it can also create a safe, stable foundation, even if it bores you to tear sometimes. Boredom can be a sign you're comfortable in your relationship. Just be sure to leave room for spontaneity wherever you can.

4. Needing or wanting different sleep schedules or sleep spaces.

Believe it or not, separate sleep spaces can actually help some couples be more joyful when they're awake, and let's be honest, compromising on sleep preferences sucks. Try sleeping alone for a few days and tell me you're not experiencing total bliss.

5. Not being each other's primary source of EVERY emotion

Honestly, way too much work. Spread out the support. Maybe you prefer talking about finances with a savvy friend instead of your partner who doesn't make sound financial decisions, or you share family issues with a sibling who also had a front-row seat to the family trauma. Spreading emotional needs around is healthy. Rely on your village!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.