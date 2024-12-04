This married couple sleeps separately in bunk beds for healthy relationship: ‘Sleeping apart works best’

Do you think sleeping in the same bed with your partner is essential for a loving and healthy relationship? Well, a New York-based couple doesn't agree with the traditional arrangement and has been documenting their lives while sleeping separately. Casey Tayler and her husband, Andy, have slept in separate beds since early in their marriage. However, their sleeping arrangements captured the internet's attention when Casey shared the news of purchasing queen-size bunk beds on TikTok and Instagram. The video garnered over 7.4 million views. New York-based couple shares how sleeping apart has helped them.

Now, in an interview with People, the couple, who live with two cats, are sharing why they chose the sleeping arrangement and how they found the queen-sized bunk bed on Amazon for USD 350, which is approximately ₹29,634. After getting the bed, they built it themselves and slept separately with each of their cats.

‘Sleeping apart works best’

According to the TikToker, sleeping in the bunk bed has helped her and her husband feel refreshed and energised in the morning. She explained, “While I can’t tell you exactly what the future holds, I can assure you the option for separate sleeping will always be there for us.”

She added, “It’s not to say sometimes we don’t want the intimacy of laying in each other’s arms, but when it comes to actual sleep, we consider it a health practice, and we find that being apart works best for us to wake up refreshed and ready to have a strong day.” According to Casey, if, in future, they do go back to sharing a large primary bed, they would always keep a good second option around to account for sleeping schedules.

Normalising sleeping separately

After Casey shared the sleeping arrangements with her husband on social media, many people cheered for normalising sleeping apart. She told People, “We had so many people saying, ‘Thank you for normalizing sleeping apart; my friends and family think we are crazy!’. While most people don’t sleep in bunk beds, so many couples do sleep apart. It became such a big conversation I think due to the fact that it is so widely explored in real life but silenced in outside conversation due to fear of judgment.”

She added, “I’ll take a small amount of hate any day knowing that millions of people feel seen and validated. Hate means nothing when you have the ability to foster a community based on connection and realness.”