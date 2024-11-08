Should you sleep with your baby or give separate room? Co-sleeping influences sleep behaviour across ages

Co-sleeping trends vary widely across cultures, moulding their trends by cultural expectations. In the West, there’s a stronger emphasis on inculcating self-reliance, often with children sleeping in separate rooms from an early age. In contrast, South Asian cultures generally support parent-child co-sleeping well into childhood. This practice has deep evolutionary roots, as humans evolved to sleep alongside others for warmth and safety. Interestingly, this sleep behaviour is also influenced by those nearby. Sleeping with babies has conflicting perspectives from culture to culture.(Pexels)

A study published in Trends in Ecology and Evolution found that animals sleeping in groups show similar sleep patterns shaped by those around them, like mice in groups syncing their rapid eye movements (REM). Goffredina Spanò and Gina Mason on The Conversation explored this co-sleeping behaviour across ages.

Co-sleeping in infants

Parent-infant co-sleeping has mixed understanding, owing to the different perspectives of Western and Eastern cultures. Parents co-sleeping with infants is common in South America, Asia, and Africa. Evolutionary researchers and scientists pinpointed the evolutionary history of humans sleeping with their babies to keep them safe and protected. Other than safety, advocates of co-sleeping believe it will increase the bond with the infant, nurture their emotional and mental health, and alleviate stress with the constant presence of a caregiver.

In contrast, Western societies often emphasise self-reliance in young children and express concerns about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), one of the main risks associated with infant co-sleeping. Many experts discourage bed-sharing for this reason. Organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that infants sleep close to their parents but on a separate surface to reduce the risk of SIDS. However, some researchers suggest an alternative view, noting that co-sleeping can result in lighter sleep and more frequent feedings, which may help infants wake more often and develop better breathing control.

Co-sleeping in childhood

Childhood co-sleeping is also very common. Sibling co-sleeping in childhood is also very prevalent. Co-sleeping is particularly beneficial for children suffering from autism, anxiety disorders, or chronic health issues. They have a hard time falling asleep with their conditions.

Co-sleeping in adulthood

Bed-sharing is very common for couples, but it’s not always about intimacy and romance. In heterosexual relationships, women often experience poorer sleep quality and more disturbances from their partner’s movements. While many couples report feeling more rested when they share a bed, co-sleeping can sometimes lead to less deep sleep compared to sleeping alone.

The researchers focused on improving sleep quality rather than following cultural trends. They emphasised that the sleep environment should be moulded and tailored to personal needs and preferences. Likewise, co-sleeping should be approached based on individual needs and comfort rather than social norms.

