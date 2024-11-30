Dating apps aren’t just for casual hookups: Study shows they lead to long-lasting, satisfying relationships

In today's digital age, more and more people are finding love through dating apps. What once seemed like an unconventional way to meet people is now a common path to meaningful relationships. A recent study published in Social Sciences reveals that romantic relationships that begin through dating apps are not significantly different in quality from those formed in person. These results challenge the persistent societal belief that relationships initiated through apps are inherently less genuine or meaningful. (Also read: Online dating red flags: 5 signs of a potential stalker ) Study shows no difference in relationship quality for online and in-person couples(Freepik)

Do dating apps affect relationship quality?

In the last ten years, dating apps have become increasingly popular, emerging as one of the most common ways people connect with potential partners. However, despite this rise, relationships that begin online have often faced scepticism. Critics suggest that these relationships may place too much emphasis on physical attraction rather than emotional connection or be affected by challenges such as dishonesty in online profiles.

Study shows equal satisfaction in online and offline relationships(Shutterstock)

"Since completing my PhD, I've been deeply intrigued by how technology influences relationships, families, and personal development," shared Mickey Langlais, the study's author and an assistant professor in the Department of Human Sciences and Design at Baylor University.

"One aspect that particularly piqued my interest was the growing dependence on dating apps to form romantic connections. When I started my research, dating apps had a negative reputation, yet many of my students and friends shared stories of meeting their partners through these platforms. This paradox motivated me to explore and compare the satisfaction levels of couples who met in person versus those who connected through dating apps."

In the study, researchers discovered that there were no significant differences in the quality of romantic relationships based on whether they began online or in person. Participants who met their partners through dating apps reported similar levels of satisfaction, commitment, and passion as those who met face-to-face, both for current and past relationships.

Study challenges online relationship myths

"The results of this study demonstrate that relationship satisfaction was not influenced by the method of meeting," Langlais explained to PsyPost. “Those who met their current or former partner in person experienced levels of satisfaction comparable to those who met through a dating app.”

The growing acceptance of dating apps is linked to similar relationship satisfaction levels among couples, regardless of how they met.(iStock)

The researchers speculated that the similarity in relationship quality between couples who met online and those who met in person could be attributed to the diminishing stigma surrounding online dating and the growing acceptance of dating apps as a legitimate way to find partners. "As we revised this article, it became clear that the negative stigma around dating apps has decreased, and the findings of this study shed light on why people are less likely to view dating apps as taboo or embarrassing," Langlais explained.

This study challenges the idea that relationships formed online are less authentic or fulfilling than those initiated face-to-face. However, there are some limitations to the findings. "The study's sample consisted of college students from a single university, so we cannot generalize these results to other populations," Langlais noted. "Further research is needed to replicate these findings with different demographic groups." Langlais and his team are continuing to explore the impact of dating apps on relationships.