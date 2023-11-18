close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Relationships / Defensiveness can ruin a relationship and keep us stuck: Here's how

Defensiveness can ruin a relationship and keep us stuck: Here's how

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Nov 18, 2023 08:04 PM IST

From failing to be a good listener to not taking accountability for our actions, here are a few ways by which defensiveness can affect a relationship.

When we feel that we are under threat, we start to defend ourselves. However, if defensiveness becomes a part of the behavior pattern, it can affect a relationship. "Defensiveness is a common psychological defense mechanism that people use when they feel they are under some kind of interpersonal threat. However, when it comes to your partnership dynamic, defensiveness will sabotage connection every time, and will only serve to escalate conflict and leave you both from feeling safe. The negative impact of defensiveness extends beyond the destruction it can wreck on your relationships; defensiveness can keep you arrested in an emotionally immature version of yourself," wrote Therapist Jordan Dann. Here are a few ways by which defensiveness can ruin a relationship:

Defensiveness can ruin a relationship and keep us stuck: Here's how
Defensiveness can ruin a relationship and keep us stuck: Here's how

ALSO READ: Reasons why we get defensive: Therapist explains

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Ability to listen: We fail to be a good listener to the partner because in the head, the defensiveness pushes us to build our own argument, often all the while not paying attention to the words being said. This can affect the relationship in the long run.

Connection with others: Defensiveness grows a wall around us, and it may make the partner feel that they are not able to reach us. This further affects the connection we have.

Emotional growth: When we connect with others, we initiate more emotional growth. With defensiveness, we can keep the criticism away, but we will also hinder our own growth.

Taking accountability: We fail to take responsibility for our own mistakes because we become too defensive about it. This further escalates conflict.

People start to leave: When people notice that we never take accountability for our actions, we start to be seen as an unsafe person. Hence, people choose to leave.

Bad modeling for children: When children see us being defensive all the time, they start to model their behaviors around it. This can set very bad examples for them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out