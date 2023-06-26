Digital parenting: Addressing the challenges of raising children in the digital age

In today's digital era, parenting has taken on a whole new set of challenges. With the omnipresence of technology and the widespread use of digital devices, raising children in the digital age requires careful consideration and proactive guidance. This paradigm shift has introduced a multitude of issues that parents must grapple with, making the task of parenting even more demanding. From online safety concerns to managing screen time and navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape, parents find themselves in uncharted territory. By equipping ourselves with knowledge and adopting proactive approaches, we can create a healthy and balanced digital environment for our children while empowering them to navigate the digital world responsibly. (Also read: Finding confidence in parenting: Tips for overcoming self-doubt on the journey of raising children )

Addressing the challenges of raising children in the digital age

Parenting is undoubtedly a challenging journey filled with tough decisions and dilemmas.(Freepik )

"At 6:30 am, I woke up thanks to the cacophony of the recent inhabitants outside my window, who most certainly have overstayed their welcome! But watching the eggs hatch into chicks and grow over the past few weeks has become a morning ritual that ensures my going-to-be ten-year-old doesn't run to her iPad as soon as she wakes up. Parenting poses significant challenges, particularly when it comes to making decisions for your children. Opting for the convenient route of providing them with electronic devices to keep them occupied and allowing them to indulge in endless streaming may seem like an effortless solution, especially when juggling work responsibilities," says Rachna Narwekar, Early years educator, Curriculum expert and Coach for LD.

Rachna further shared with HT Lifestyle, the challenges of raising children in the digital age.

Excessive dependency on technology

Detrimental effects on a child's social and emotional development

Promoting responsible and balanced use of online platforms

Understanding the underlying reasons for technology usage

Ensuring the online safety and well-being of children

Recognizing the importance of real-life experiences in fostering healthy brain development in children.

Rachna suggested the following ways to brace the challenges to ensure your child has a well-balanced 'digital diet'.

Replace screen time with other activities like home gardening, non-gas cooking, building lego or art and craft.

Try outdoor activities like cycling, playing hopscotch or a scavenger hunt.

Make their house chores like making the bed and putting their toys away in a game.

Family game night - play games like Monopoly, Scrabble, Pictionary, or the good old Checkers and Snakes and Ladders.

Engage in a family read-a-thon where everyone reads books together, setting a leading example.

As your child grows, they will naturally explore and utilize various online platforms and websites based on their interests and information needs.

It may be prudent to consider the implementation of parental control applications for added supervision and guidance.

Why it's important to set a timetable with your child and stick to it?

Rachna says, "Determining appropriate guidelines for children's device usage includes specifying the timing, location, and duration of their screen time. It is advisable to avoid screen time during mealtime, outdoor play, bedtime, and while travelling in a car. Additionally, it is important to set limits on the number of hours a child can spend on devices based on their age. For children between the ages of two to five, it is recommended to limit screen time to no more than 30 to 45 minutes per day."

What should a child do if inappropriate content pops up on their screen?

"It is essential for children to engage with age-appropriate content, adhering to the recommended age limits indicated on platforms like Netflix shows. Encouraging open communication, children should be encouraged to promptly share any concerning or inappropriate content they encounter while using devices. As responsible parents, regularly reviewing and adjusting the settings and controls of the applications your child utilizes on their devices is crucial. It is important to recognize that technology can be beneficial when used appropriately, and completely avoiding it is not feasible in today's world. Rather, the focus should be on ensuring that children comprehend the potential benefits and drawbacks of technology, emphasizing the importance of balanced and mindful usage," says Rachna.

