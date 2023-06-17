Father's Day 2023: How can men prepare for fatherhood emotionally

Becoming a father is a life-changing experience that brings immense joy, but it can also be a time of uncertainty and emotional challenges. Just as women go through emotional and physical changes during pregnancy, men also need to prepare themselves emotionally for fatherhood. Such biological changes are not exclusive to mothers alone, even expectant fathers experience notable hormonal and neural alterations in the months preceding and following childbirth. A couple’s fertility journey is a challenging phase for men as they transition towards fatherhood. Let's explore effective strategies and insights on how men can proactively navigate the emotional aspects of fatherhood, ensuring a fulfilling and supportive experience for themselves and their growing families. (Also read: Father's Day 2023: 5 special things to do for your father every day )

"During a child's first year, specific regions of the male brain undergo growth and development in response to these hormonal shifts. As a result, men exhibit enhanced sensitivity, an increased capacity for emotional bonding, and a heightened responsiveness to the needs of others. At the onset of the journey, there is a sense of unreality that prevails, gradually giving way to a heightened sense of reality as the journey progresses," says, Dr Diana, Psychologist, Nova IVF Fertility.

Tips for Emotional Preparation on the Journey to Fatherhood

To be entirely truthful, being fully prepared for fatherhood is a difficult feat. However, below are a few recommendations by Dr Diana that can assist you as you eagerly await the arrival of your little one and implement them during the exciting yet exhausting months that will follow.

1. Learn the basics

When you're preparing to become a father, it's important to acquire practical knowledge and skills related to caring for a baby in order to not experience a roller coaster ride later. Familiarizing yourself with the basics is a good place to start. There are numerous online resources and books available that cover a wide range of topics. Additionally, several communities also offer classes that provide valuable information regarding the safety, nutrition, cleanliness, and overall happiness of your little one. Some classes also provide advice and guidance on preparing for your new role within your family.

2. Face fears

Experiencing fear or anxiety about certain aspects of parenthood is completely normal. It is important to acknowledge and validate your range of emotions. Share your feelings with your trusted circle and take their advice in resolving some of your worries and seeing the rationality and objectivity behind the rest. However, if fear or stress persists, introspect and try to understand the root cause of your troubles. Dedicate focused time to identify the precise elements that are triggering fear or stress, enabling you to realistically evaluate the actual concern and develop solutions. If this approach does not alleviate your distress, it may be beneficial to seek professional assistance to address and alleviate anxiety.

3. Manage expectations

It is important to set roles and manage expectations for your erratic schedules following the birth of your junior. Inconsistent sleep schedules and round-the-clock nutritional and hygiene needs are some of the immediate changes in the life of a father to a newborn. It is important to be prepared for such responsibilities early on and excel in your duties when the time arises while ensuring optimal human health.

4. Maintain work-life balance

It's important to consider how you will manage your work life as you prepare to become a dad. Balancing work and parenthood involves juggling schedules and making necessary adjustments. Before your baby arrives, arranging time away from work and exploring the possibility of adjusting your work commitments is a great way to plan your future journey towards parenthood. This proactive approach can help ensure a smoother transition into fatherhood and allow you to better prioritize your family's needs.

5. Build your support team

Engage in conversations with new parents to gain insights into what to anticipate during the journey of parenthood. Keep in mind that individuals may have varying responses to the experience. Recognizing that each pregnancy and baby is unique can be beneficial. Moreover, it is crucial to cultivate a supportive social network, as it has been associated with a reduced risk of postpartum depression.

6. Ensure adequate sleep

Ensuring adequate sleep is essential for allowing your body and mind to recharge and operate effectively. Lack of sleep can have a negative impact on both physical and mental well-being, and it has been associated with an increased risk of mood disorders. Disruptions in sleep patterns can elevate the likelihood of developing conditions such as bipolar disorder and depression.

Babies are known to sleep in shorter intervals and they do not sleep for long hours on a stretch like adults. Hence, it is crucial to proactively plan for ways to prioritize rest once the baby arrives. Taking breaks and allowing yourself to rest will ultimately contribute to your ability to care for your baby effectively in the long term.

7. Look after yourself

As you anticipate the changes that will come with having a child, it's crucial to plan for the maintenance of your physical, emotional, and social well-being. Taking care of yourself is vital to becoming a good parent. It's important to recognize that being a good parent does not mean sacrificing oneself entirely, but rather finding a balance between self-care and meeting the needs of others. This balance may not always be easy to achieve, but it's worth striving for.

Recognizing the importance of self-care can contribute to your ability to be a present and supportive parent in the long run. Additionally, you can take care of yourself through enough exercise, a well-balanced diet, minimizing stress and indulging in self-care and relaxation techniques.

