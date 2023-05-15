The way we feel around another person is the first impression we have of them. In a relationship, when we start to get comfortable with another person, we often change the idea of our own boundaries with them. However, the red flags are to be kept in mind. Emotions are the first ones to tell us if something is wrong. The gut feeling is mostly always correct. And most importantly, our bodies always know how they are feeling. Addressing this, Therapist Israa Nasir wrote, “Your feelings are messengers, and they are always telling you what's working and what's not working in your life. Tuning into our emotions is a really good way to figure out what we need. And also, what we want less of in our lives. Boundaries can be hard to identify, especially if you struggle connect with yourself, or grew up in an environment that discouraged healthy boundaries.” Four big red flags of boundary violation in a relationship(Pexels)

When our boundaries are being violated against our own consent, we usually feel these emotions which can give us the first signal of something going wrong. “Healthy boundaries are a really important part of your overall wellness and happiness. When we have healthy boundaries, we have balance in our life. We have a balance between how much we give, take, accept and reject,” the therapist added. Here are the four emotions that indicate a boundary violation:

Fear: Walking on eggshells and feeling a sense of fear of being around someone because of the way they make us feel, or the way they may react to something is a major red flag.

Resentment: We often start to grow resentment or hatred against a person, without being able to tell in words what made us feel so. This maybe because of the way they violate the boundaries that we have.

Discomfort: Mostly because of physical boundary violations, discomfort starts to creep into us and we are not able to be ourselves in front of certain people. This is a red flag to notice.

Anger: Being unreasonable and getting angry on someone can also indicate rage against someone for violating our boundaries.

