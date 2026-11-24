As the digital world becomes eerily lifelike, the feelings you develop on screen can follow you into everyday life. In some video games, you can flirt with a character, take them on dates and get to know them. Then there are AI chatbots designed to act as romantic partners, sending you sweet messages or asking how your day went. It's easy to see why you might grow fond of a virtual companion. But what happens when you start expecting your real-life partner to always know just what to say, too?ALSO READ: Can too much screen time affect your breathing? Pulmonologist explains the connection and shares 6 tips

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We asked Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director at Cadabams Hospitals, why people grow attached to virtual companions and how that attachment might affect their real-life relationships.

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Neha noted that it is easier than ever to form bonds with virtual characters as the technology behind these interactions becomes more accessible and sophisticated. Personalised responses can make a gaming character or an AI companion feel more lifelike, while repeated interactions can create a sense of familiarity and connection.

Loneliness may also help explain why some young people feel romantically drawn to virtual characters. The psychologist said, "For young people dealing with loneliness, social anxiety, rejection, low self-esteem or difficulties forming relationships, these interactions can feel less intimidating than engaging with another person. There is no fear of being judged, rejected or misunderstood in the same way.”

Why do virtual relationships feel so rewarding?

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{{^usCountry}} Now, the reason you find your ‘virtual relationship’ so rewarding and keep coming back to it has to do with a few key factors. As the psychologist pointed out, you get a degree of predictability, control and immediate gratification that real relationships rarely provide. Forming a fictional relationship is not the problem, but the psychologist cautioned against becoming excessively reliant on it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, the reason you find your ‘virtual relationship’ so rewarding and keep coming back to it has to do with a few key factors. As the psychologist pointed out, you get a degree of predictability, control and immediate gratification that real relationships rarely provide. Forming a fictional relationship is not the problem, but the psychologist cautioned against becoming excessively reliant on it. {{/usCountry}}

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Distinguishing between human connection and virtual companionship, she said, "Human connection requires reciprocity, vulnerability and negotiation. Virtual companionship can provide comfort, but it cannot fully replace the psychological experience of being understood and accepted by another person.”When the line between the two starts to blur, it can become a major problem.

Moreover, virtual characters can be more compliant, and the expert underlined that these interactions can directly fulfil needs for validation, control, acceptance or a sense of achievement. For someone who feels rejected or inadequate in real life, a virtual relationship can offer a psychologically comforting space where these feelings are temporarily relieved. Over time, turning to a virtual relationship for comfort can become a coping mechanism and may lead to an unhealthy dependence on it.

Can it change what you expect from your partner?

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A virtual companion can offer a reassuring reply whenever you need one. You get exactly what you need, but if your partner is having a difficult day, they may ask to talk later. The psychologist revealed how quickly you can get used to that immediate reassurance and how it changes what you expect from your partner.

She said, “If someone repeatedly seeks emotional gratification through an idealised virtual relationship, they may gradually become less tolerant of the effort required in real relationships. They may expect constant attention, immediate reassurance, effortless compatibility or affection without having to navigate disagreement. Real-life interactions may then seem frustrating or emotionally demanding in comparison.”

What are the signs that the attachment is affecting your daily life?

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Here are the warning signs you need to be careful of, as per the expert:

You find yourself thinking about the virtual relationship more and more.

You feel unusually distressed or irritable when you can't interact with the character.

You regularly lose sleep, neglect work or studies, or cut short time with your partner to keep interacting with the character.

You stop starting conversations with your partner or lose interest in things you used to enjoy together.

You start dismissing your partner's emotional needs or comparing them unfavourably with the virtual character.

You become secretive or defensive about gaming, or it becomes a recurring source of conflict with your partner.

Stating when it becomes clinically worrisome, she said, "Clinically, we become concerned when there is impaired control, increasing priority given to gaming over other areas of life, and continued engagement despite negative consequences. These patterns can be seen in problematic gaming and, in severe cases, gaming disorder.”

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In a way, it becomes a problem when you start treating a fictional relationship as the standard for your real-life relationship. Fictional characters can be designed to cater to your needs. Real partners, however, have their own emotions, needs, boundaries and imperfections.

A concerning shift occurs when someone becomes emotionally unavailable to their partner, dismisses their partner's concerns, withdraws from shared activities or consistently prioritises virtual interactions. The underlying issue may not be the character itself, but a growing difficulty in engaging with the emotional complexity of a real relationship. Partners may experience this as rejection, loneliness and a loss of emotional intimacy.

But this does not mean gaming inevitably damages relationships. The impact depends on the person's emotional investment, existing relationship dynamics and whether gaming begins displacing genuine connection.

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If you rely heavily on these virtual relationships, the psychologist noted, this can also be a form of emotional avoidance. Intimacy in real life vulnerability and the ability to communicate your needs, tolerate uncertainty, handle rejection and remain emotionally present even when interactions are uncomfortable.

For someone who struggles with these experiences, a virtual relationship may offer emotional engagement without exposing them to the same risks. People with social anxiety, insecure attachment, a history of relationship trauma or a fear of abandonment may find virtual companionship easier to manage.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.