Can too much screen time affect your breathing? Pulmonologist explains the connection and shares 6 tips

The pulmonologist added, “The very position that we occupy when using our devices, along with long periods of inactivity, can affect the way we breathe. For many people, this results in what is called shallow breathing.”

Since the link is indirect, it involves a chain of effects. The doctor highlighted how your posture while using a phone may ‘change’ the way you breathe.

We asked Dr Sandeep Jain, consultant in respiratory medicine and interventional pulmonology at Narayana Hospital, Howrah, about the connection between prolonged screen use and breathing . The pulmonologist clarified that the link is indirect.

Screen tim e is a routine part of contemporary life and is widely known to affect different aspects of your well-being, from eyesight to posture. But did you know that habits associated with screen use may also affect the way you breathe?

Shallow breathing is when one takes smaller, less deep breaths. The doctor linked it to posture problems. When one remains in a slouched position for a long period, such as when they are scrolling, they may experience this breathing change.

Dr Jain elaborated, “People tend to adopt a forward-head position, rounded shoulders, and slouched posture. Thus, it becomes difficult for the chest and diaphragm to move freely and breathe normally.”

Moreover, long hours spent in front of screens can contribute to physical inactivity, which may have health consequences, including reduced cardiorespiratory fitness.

Is shallow breathing a sign of lung disease? A change in breathing pattern may make you worried if it is a sign of lung disease, but the pulmonologist assured that it does not necessarily indicate an underlying lung condition. Dr Jain revealed that stress, posture, and a lack of movement can influence breathing patterns.

But this does not mean you should dismiss every breathing change.

He added, “Symptoms such as difficulty breathing, wheezing, chronic cough, chest pain, or significant worsening of exercise tolerance should not automatically be attributed to the use of screens. There can be many reasons for these symptoms; for example, it can be asthma, respiratory infections, allergies, heart problems, and many other diseases.”

What habits may help improve your breathing? Dr Jain recommended paying attention to how you sit and how often you move throughout the day. His suggestions include:

Take regular movement breaks: Get up and move around instead of remaining seated in one position for hours. Check your posture: Sit upright in a comfortable position and avoid hunching over your device. Adjust your screen: Position it at a comfortable height to reduce the need to lean forward. Stretch your shoulders and chest: Include gentle stretches during breaks Do exercises: Don't skip physical activity. Relax shoulders and breathe calmly: Slow, gentle diaphragmatic breathing may help you become more aware of your breathing pattern. Why does regular movement matter? Now, with too many screens, you are seated for long. And inactivity can also affect cardiovascular and respiratory fitness, which is why it is important to be physically active and maintain a comfortable posture.

The doctor emphasised, “Lungs are meant to function properly when there is constant movement; therefore, making the body move regularly, having the right body position, and being aware of breathing problems is a simple but very effective measure towards the improvement of lungs.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.