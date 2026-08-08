Indian man with ‘good character’ will never tell this 1 thing about his parents to his wife: Relationship coach reveals

Balancing the relationship between a wife and her in-laws can often be complicated, particularly in Indian families where expectations around parents, marriage and family responsibilities can sometimes overlap. While disagreements between spouses and in-laws are not uncommon, relationship coach Chetna Chakravarthy believes a husband’s response to such situations is crucial.

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In an Instagram post shared on July 30, Chetna, who has 15 years of experience as a relationship coach, spoke about the one thing she believes a man with strong values should never say to his wife. (Also read: This relationship advice from US author Mel Robbins could change how you date: 'There are no mixed signals' )

The one statement a husband should never make

“Indian men of good character and a strong set of values will never tell their wife this one statement,” Chetna said. The relationship coach went on to explain what that statement is, arguing that a mature husband should never make his wife feel that she automatically comes second to his parents or that she has no choice but to compromise.

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{{^usCountry}} “Take it from me, a relationship coach with 15 years of experience, this is the one statement that an Indian man with a spine will never say to his wife,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Take it from me, a relationship coach with 15 years of experience, this is the one statement that an Indian man with a spine will never say to his wife,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Chetna, a husband should never tell his wife that his parents are his “number one priority” and that she has no option but to adjust. “He will never tell his wife that his parents are his number one priority and she has no choice but to adjust,” she said.

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How should husbands handle conflicts

Chetna explained that when disagreements arise between a wife and her in-laws, a mature husband should not simply expect his wife to compromise while avoiding difficult conversations with his parents.

“Yes, an Indian man, a matured Indian man of good character and strong values, will sit his parents down when his wife and his parents are not getting along,” she said.

She added that a husband should be willing to have fair and honest discussions with both his wife and his parents instead of automatically taking one side.

“He will also have fair discussions with his wife and his parents, but at no point will he make her feel less than or that she is the one who will have to give in,” Chetna said.

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The relationship coach also criticised the idea that a husband should treat his parents as unquestionable figures whose wishes always take precedence over his marriage. “He cannot tell his parents anything or that his parents are God or that his parents are number one and nothing else matters,” she said.

According to Chetna, having respect for one’s parents does not mean dismissing a wife’s feelings or expecting her to constantly compromise to keep the peace. “Ladies, an Indian man of good character, of great upbringing, the right set of values will never do this,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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