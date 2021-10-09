Justin Bieber wants to start trying for a baby with Hailey Bieber by end of 2021

Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber may be planning to expand their family. Yes, you read that right. The 27-year-old star married Hailey in 2018, and he recently opened up about his plans of starting a family with her in a scene from his new documentary Justin Bieber: Our World.

Justin revealed he would like to "squish out a nugget" this year in a newly-released Amazon Studio Prime Video documentary. In a scene, the morning before his New Year's Eve 2020 concert, Hailey asks Justin his intentions for 2021. "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first, and hopefully we squish out a nugget," Justin reveals.

Justin's confession of planning to try for a baby soon left Hailey surprised. "In 2021?" she asks Justin, to which he clarifies he wanted to "start trying" at the end of 2021. "We shall see," the model replied. In the end, Justin added, "It's up to you babe."

According to People, Justin and Hailey have often talked about the possibility of having kids in various interviews. During her interview for Vogue Arabia back in 2018, Hailey had said, "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon." While Justin had said in 2020 that he wanted to "start a family, in due time."

Recently, the couple was in the news after Hailey rubbished the rumours that Justin mistreats her. According to Page Six, the model said during an interview with Demi Lovato that the rumours are so out of touch with reality that it is laughable. "There are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together. Like, 'Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her' and I'm just like... it's so far from the truth and it's the complete and utter opposite," Hailey said.

