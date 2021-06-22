Justin, Hailey Bieber's surprise meet with French Prez Emmanuel Macron in Paris

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife, supermodel Hailey Bieber recently took off for a romantic tour of picturesque Paris, and the duo went for a rather unlikely meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the president's Elysee Palace office on Monday, and the group made for a stunning and fashionable photo.

Justin and Hailey dressed to the nines for their recent meeting. The Grammy-winning singer took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of himself and his wife posing next to the French President and his wife. For the meeting, Justin wore a grey suit, a white shirt with the top button popped, blue-trimmed Nike sneakers and a stack of necklaces. Hailey rocked strappy heels with a tan halter wrap dress, with her hair in her signature slicked back tight low bun.

Justin didn't caption the picture with any kind of explanation for his visit, and even his fans seemed surprised by the photo opp. One wrote in French, "I wasn't expecting this one." Another simply added, "#boss." A commenter jokingly pointed out Hailey's pursed lips and wrote, "Hailey: really?"

It is unclear why the much-in-love couple paid a visit to the president of France, ahead of his re-election bid next year. In 2020, Hailey was vocal about voting in the US presidential election but doesn't often get involved in specific political issues.





Apart from the meeting, the couple made the most of their Parisian vacation. Justin was seen enjoying a meal at the upscale Carette tea room with prime Eiffel Tower views while sporting a casual grey hoodie and khakis. Meanwhile, Hailey was spotted strolling the Avenue Montaigne in a lavender knit top, purple mini skirt and black loafers.

They appeared to reunite for shopping at the KITH store, making for a day packed with sightseeing.

The stars were seen in the same outfits when Bieber posted a picture of the couple on Instagram one hour after their political meet-and-greet. Justin and Hailey had their tongues out in the carefree selfie.

After being received at the official Elysee Palace, the couple then enjoyed a romantic lunch date at the Dinand by Ferdi restaurant down the street, an eyewitness told E! News.

Later, the Biebers changed into yet another ensemble for a night out. The model donned an embellished pink gown, and the Drew House designer wore a smiley face hoodie from his own fashion line.

The eyewitness said they headed to dinner across the street, at Le Stresa near the high-fashion Champs-Elysees district.

Paris remains a favourite destination for the duo, with Hailey attending Paris Fashion Week in February 2020 before the worldwide coronavirus lockdown.

She returned to the City of Light this year with her husband for his 27th birthday in March. The 'Lonely' musician was even photographed while performing on the roof of Paris' Hotel de Crillon during the getaway in March.

On the work front, the singer had released his sixth studio album titled 'Justice' on March 19. Justin also released a deluxe version of the album on March 26, which features an extra six songs.

Before 'Justice', the Grammy-winning singer had released 'Changes' on February 14 last year, featuring singles 'Yummy', 'Intentions', and 'Forever'. The album was nominated for the best pop vocal album at the Grammys and served as his return to music since releasing 'Purpose' in 2015.

(With agency inputs)