Kiara Advani called Sidharth Malhotra 'hot and cold' in dating: Why it hit a nerve and what to know in a situationship

Relationship coach with over 15 years if experience, Chetna Chakravarthy, split the crowd into two types. First, the window-shoppers: "The men who are window shopping, the men who are not really serious about getting into a relationship. The men who say they want a commitment but have no intention of actually living a commitment. They, they like the idea of it." But the other group is genuine, she added. They want to settle down. They want a serious relationship. And they make an effort to meet regularly.

Hot and cold is not always a villain move. Vaishnavi said it is 'rarely a calculated plan'. "More often it is avoidance, fear of commitment, confusion about their own feelings, stress or simply poor communication," she said.

Vaishnavi described it as a loop, not a bad week: "It is a repeating cycle of warmth followed by withdrawal, with no explanation in between. One week you feel chosen, the next you feel like an option." Dr Hussain drew the same line more plainly: "Hot-and-cold behaviour means someone swings back and forth between being close and being distant." He added, "Hot-and-cold means the person leaves you confused and unsure."

Dr Hamza Hussain, head of the department of mental health at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, agreed the feeling is real, but the evidence is thin. "Celebrity stories can feel relatable because they show emotions and situations that people know from their lives," he said. Also read | Kiara Advani reveals she and Sidharth Malhotra broke up during Shershaah shoot as she found him 'very hot and cold'

Vaishnavi Joshi, clinical psychologist at The Full Circle, an online mental health and wellness platform, put it like this: "The feeling Kiara describes, not knowing where you stand with someone, is one most people recognise, and that is why it travels. But a chat show story is a few edited minutes, told in hindsight by a couple who are happily married today. Relate to the feeling, not the storyline."

The couple is married now, and that fact matters. It turns a celebrity anecdote into something broader: a dating story about inconsistent affection, and why it leaves people uncertain. Experts say the pattern is widely recognised.

She revealed that Sidharth said he needed to focus on work, then kept texting and calling every night from Kargil. If you have ever refreshed a chat waiting for a reply that was warm yesterday and ice-cold today, you know why her statement created buzz.

Kiara Advani did not invent the situationship. She just said the quiet part out loud on Koffee With Karan. The actor described dating Sidharth Malhotra as intense together, distant apart. Also read | Are you in a relationship or situationship? 4 things you need to know about the difference

Situationship versus slow dating Slow and unclear are not the same thing. Vaishnavi made it clear: "Slow dating is slow but clear. Both people know they are getting to know each other with intent, and the pace is agreed. A situationship is closeness without clarity." She cited research: as per a 2024 study by researchers at Baylor University, published in the journal Sexuality and Culture, 'situationships are romantic relationships with no clarity or label, in which people are usually still emotionally invested'.

Dr Hussain kept it simpler: "A situationship is when two people are close but do not have a relationship. Slow dating is when two people take their time getting to know each other and talk about what they want. Hot-and-cold is when someone is not consistent in how they act."

Chetna went harder: "A situationship is where somebody is willing to meet you for fun and to have sex but is not willing to treat you like he would treat a girlfriend."

How to ask for clarity without a fight Vaishnavi said: "Speak about yourself, not about what they are doing wrong." Her script: "I have really enjoyed getting to know you, and I would like to understand what we are building. I am looking for something consistent. Where are you at?" Say it, she said, 'calmly, in person or on a call, and not in the middle of an argument. It is an invitation to be honest, not a demand to commit'.

Chetna flipped it: "It is never about asking the other person what they want. It is about telling them what you need and what you want and where you think you are." Her version: "Hey, we have been dating for X amount of time and I feel this way about you and I would like to take this relationship in this direction. What do you think?"

How long to wait, and how to walk away There is no magic number, but there is a magic unit: weeks, not months. Vaishnavi said: "There is no universal number, but clarity should come in weeks, not months. If you have asked clearly once and things look the same a month later, the vagueness is your answer."

Dr Hussain shared why leaving is hard: "Walking away is tough because people get attached to the possibility of change." His rule is to judge the pattern, not the comeback: "Decisions should be based on how the person acts most of the time."

Vaishnavi echoed it: "Decide on the pattern you have lived, not the potential you imagine." Chetna was blunter: "There is no such thing as somebody changing for you and coming back. That is a myth. Nobody changes for anybody. Nobody's love has changed anyone."

If you keep attracting this pattern If this keeps happening, it is a pattern, not bad luck. Vaishnavi said: "Ask early. Say what you are looking for within the first few weeks, and treat the response as information." She added: "Unpredictability can feel like chemistry, and noticing that pull is the first step to choosing differently."

Chetna said to keep your power: "For somebody who keeps attracting the hot and cold pattern, they need to keep the power of choice with them and be very clear with what they want and what they don't want." Vaishnavi closed with the line that should be on a poster: "Clarity is not too much to ask for, and the right person will not leave you guessing."

Chetna closed with a reality check: "Those who are in a situationship, they know they are in a situationship. It is very clear. What they may be doing is staying in it because they hope their love will change this person. That they need to stop doing."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.