Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Are you in a relationship or situationship? 4 things you need to know about the difference

BySanya Panwar
Dec 12, 2024 11:46 AM IST

If you have asked yourself 'What are we?' you might be in a situationship. According to a relationship coach, here is how it is different from a relationship.

We have all heard of situationships by now. You know, the kind of casual or sexual relationships that exist between 'friends with benefits' and 'in a relationship'. It is basically a relationship that isn't even official: There are no hard launches on social media, no keeping toothbrushes at each others' place, and no meeting the parents. Also read | What is the best age to marry? Pros and cons of marrying in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond

Are you in a relationship or a situationship? Here's how the two might differ. (Pexels)
Are you in a relationship or a situationship? Here's how the two might differ. (Pexels)

In a recent Instagram post, relationship coach and author, Javal Bhatt highlighted the difference between a relationship and a situationship.

While you may think the rise in situationships could be linked to the infinite amount of options available on dating apps – why commit to monogamy with one person when you could be one swipe away from a more-perfect match? – Javal spoke about how the intentions and responses vary in 'relationship vs situationship'. He shared four instances:

Sample #1

Relationship: My intention is clear, I want to date to marry.

◉ Situationship: Let's see, let's go with the flow.

Sample #2

◉ Relationship: I don't accept inconsistency, breadcrumbs, hot and cold behaviour, or mixed signals. I clearly communicate and walk away if needed.

◉ Situationship: I am okay with breadcrumbs and mixed signals; just don't leave me.

Sample #3

◉ Relationship: I don't fake to impress anyone. I want someone to accept the real me, and I am looking for a connection, not time pass.

◉ Situationship: I just want someone because I feel too lonely. So, I am okay with faking and changing myself just because I want them to like me and accept me.

Sample #4

◉ Relationship: I am okay letting them go if someone does not need me and does not reciprocate, but ignores and ghosts me. I know I want a connection. So why fear, hold or force?

◉ Situationship: I want to hold on because may be I will never find love again. I have put so much time and effort into this person.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On