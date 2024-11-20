8 things to consider if you are dating to marry: 'Don't get physical until...'

When it comes to a commitment as big as marriage, you have to focus on how (and if) you and your person can build a life together. And just like there are some essential questions you need to ask on a first date, there are some even more important questions to ask yourself if you are dating with the intention to marry, according to relationship coach and author, Javal Bhatt. He says 'a clear mind is a happy mind'. Also read | What is the best age to marry? Pros and cons of marrying in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond Are you dating with the intention to marry? Here's what you should know, according to a relationship coach. (Pexels)

In a recent Instagram post, he listed 'things to consider when dating to marry'. Though it may be tempting to jump right into the dating world and go with the flow, take some time to consider what you actually want from your person, if you are interested in saying 'I do', eventually.

Here are 8 things you should be mindful of, according to Javal Bhatt:

Flirt, but don't sext

1. Don't get physical until it is official commitment.

2. Flirt, but don't over-flirt or indulge in sexting.

3. Talk without expectations and getting desperate, thinking they are going to be your future life partner.

4. Don't take less time or too much time for getting to know each other to make a decision about marriage. Apply the 3-6 months dating rule to marry.

5. Involve the parents either on call, video call or meet in person after 10-12 dates to see the seriousness from each other's side, though you both can take some time afterwards.

Don't meet for casual coffee date

6. Meet offline rather than only chatting because it is necessary. Also, get on calls and video calls more than chatting to know each other better.

7. Meet 8-10 times if it is a long-distance situation, at least in 3 to 6 months, until you make a decision. And if you are in the same city, meet at least once every week for 3-6 months, so you can understand each other before making a decision.

8. The meeting should not be like a casual coffee date, where you sit for two hours, sip coffee, eat something, and then go back home. It should last at least half a day. You can spend time together by going to a park, museum, zoo, beach, mountain, temple, or any other place.

Navigating dating

Online dating has become ubiquitous in today’s digital age, serving as a common way for people to connect. Interestingly, a recent study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking revealed how the relationship dynamics of couples who met through online platforms differ from those who met offline. The findings elaborated on the influence of social media in determining the success of the relationship. You can read more here.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.