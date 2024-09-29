Study reveals a surprising secret that makes online dating work out

Online dating has become ubiquitous in today’s digital age, serving as a common way to connect with people. The experience varies from person to person, with some swearing off online dating entirely while others finding meaningful connections. A study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking revealed how the relationship dynamics of couples who met through online platforms differ from those who met offline. The findings elaborated on the influence of social media in determining the success of the relationship. Social media plays a big role in the success of relationships that begin on online platforms(Pexels)

The connection between social media and online dating

The researchers found that for married couples, meeting online was linked to lower relationship success, but only if the couple did not share or discuss their relationship on social media. In contrast, for those who did share their relationship experiences online, there was no major difference in success between online and offline couples.

This indicates that social media can play an essential role in bridging the gap between online and offline relationships, providing a platform for couples to connect with their social networks. A relationship that started from online dating is more successful when shared on social media. By posting about their relationship on social media, couples can experience a sense of social support that further strengthens their bond. They do not feel disconnected, as social media brings support from friends, which is traditionally available in offline relationships. This social support can be advice or compliments. For unmarried couples, online dating is associated with higher relationship success, but again, this is true only for those who share their experiences on social media.

Nuanced understanding of online dating

Online dating's success depends on seeking social support through social media. (Pexels)

The study highlights the nuanced nature of dating in the digital age, with social media acting as a source of social support. The success of these relationships is not solely based on how the couple meets but also on their engagement as a couple with social media. Online dating has a higher success rate when you harness the social support of social network. The ability to share experiences and maintain connections with a social network appears crucial in enhancing relationship satisfaction, particularly for couples who meet online. The researchers stated that it is flawed to simply believe that ‘online dating leads to worse relationships.’ The relationship's success is more nuanced.

