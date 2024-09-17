Simmer dating: The slow dating trend that's hot among the Gen Z

Tired of swiping left and right faster than a speed demon? Fed up with ghosting and flaking? It's time to turn down the heat and embrace the simmer. Simmer dating is the latest trend in romance, is all about taking things slow, building a real connection, and avoiding the dreaded "Netflix and chill" trap.

(Credits: Shutterstock)

A recent study conducted by QuackQuack, a popular dating app, revealed that a almost half of Gen Z daters in big cities are trying out simmer dating. Gen Z likes to build relationships gradually instead of rushing into things.



This approach to romance emphasizes a slower, more intentional pace, focusing on building a genuine connection over time. Unlike the swipe-based dating culture that has become common place simmer dating trend encourages individuals to take their time getting to know each other. Instead of rushing into physical intimacy or making hasty commitments, simmer dating is all about building that emotional connection and compatibility.



Dating expert, Ayushi Mishra, explains, "Simmer dating is about cultivating a deep and meaningful connection. It's about taking the time to understand someone's values, goals, and aspirations. It's all about building a basic foundation of trust and respect."



Why simmer dating could be the right choice for you?

If you are sick of being ghosted or flaked, simmer dating or slow dating can help to reduce the risk of disappointment and heartbreak. “When individuals take the time to truly get to know each other, they are less likely to have unrealistic expectations or to be blindsided by negative qualities." points out Mishra.



Simmer dating also allows individuals to focus on personal growth and development. “Simmer dating is also good for personal growth. You'll become more self-aware, better equipped to handle challenges in a relationship.", says Mishra.



“This new trend is about taking a step back and appreciating the beauty of a slow-burning romance. It's about building a relationship that is based on substance rather than superficiality", concludes Mishra.











