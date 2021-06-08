Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Meghan Markle releases debut kid's book 'The Bench' on father-son relationship
Meghan Markle releases debut kid's book 'The Bench' on father-son relationship(Twitter/cecemcghee)
Meghan Markle releases debut kid's book 'The Bench' on father-son relationship(Twitter/cecemcghee)
relationships

Meghan Markle releases debut kid's book 'The Bench' on father-son relationship

Meghan Markle's 'The Bench', which looks at the relationship between father and son through a mother's eyes, hit bookstands days after she and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana, named after Queen Elizabeth and Harry's late mother Princess Diana, last week.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:57 PM IST

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, released her debut children's book on Tuesday, dedicating it to her husband Prince Harry and their two-year-old son Archie.

"The Bench", which looks at the relationship between father and son through a mother's eyes, hit bookstands days after the couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana, named after Queen Elizabeth and Harry's late mother Princess Diana, last week.

Meghan has previously said the book, written with rhyming text, began as a Father's Day poem she wrote for Harry shortly after Archie was born in 2019.

In a handwritten-like note inside the book, Meghan wrote: "For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump".

Meghan also narrates an audio version of the book, which features watercolour illustrations by artist Christian Robinson.

Harry and Meghan quit royal duties last year, leaving Britain for California, where they now live.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meghan markle books fathers prince harry princess diana queen elizabeth + 4 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.