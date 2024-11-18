Menu Explore
Micro-mance to future-proofing: Dating trends 2025 for Genz and millennials

ByAdrija Dey
Nov 18, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Dating is going to become serious this upcoming year, with more empathy and acts of service. 

If one of your New Year's resolutions is 'single, ready to mingle' but you're still daunted by the complexities of the dating landscape, Bumble has released its 2025 dating trends that can be a headstart for you. The trends are based on a poll of over 40,000 Gen Z and millennial users. With the help of their forecast, 2025’s dating is simplified. Here are some major trends to change your dating approach with:

Dating is changing, so stay on-top of the game by knowing the trends. (Shutterstock)
Dating is changing, so stay on-top of the game by knowing the trends. (Shutterstock)

Micro-mance

Making playlist for one another is a small yet beautiful gesture of love.(Shutterstock)
Making playlist for one another is a small yet beautiful gesture of love.(Shutterstock)

Often couples hesitate and play safe before they get to the lovey-dovey phase. Looks like romance, rivalling rom-coms, is coming back in 2025. Romance doesn't necessarily mean big, dramatic gestures. Celebrating simple joys together is an excellent expression of love. Micro-mance involves all the simple gestures like sending memes, making playlists, sharing a favourite song and so on. According to Bumble’s survey, over 52% women are romantics and are won over by acts of love.

DWM (Date with Me)

All the world’s a stage with social media. 'Get ready with me' videos for dating are popular on social media, along with live-streamed breakups and even post-date recaps. Couples are way more transparent about their relationship online. They celebrate both the highs and lows, and many find relationship content relatable. 42% of women feel less self-conscious and lonely because of the relatable dating stories shared on social media. In this way, social media has become a tool that supports dating culture, helping people assess what’s going right or wrong.

On the same (fan) page

Social media gave rise to several micro-communities, fandoms and very niche interests. Like-minded people communicate and get to know each other in these fandoms. Similar mutual interests help connect better. 49% of Gen Z singles surveyed believe that bonding over shared interests, however niche or quirky, is a form of intimacy. It's all about embracing the bizarre and sharing common interests.

Male casting

2024 saw the macho man type on the social media feeds with the ‘six foot, blue eyes, trust find men in finance’ However, it looks like this traditional stereotype is in debate and looks like it’s about to be more pronounced in 2025’s dating culture as 53% of participants in the Bumble study agreed that these conversations would carry over into the new year, significantly impacting dating.

Future proofing

Dating is going beyond casual dynamic.(Shutterstock)
Dating is going beyond casual dynamic.(Shutterstock)

Looking toward the future has become a major aspect of dating, making it less casual than before. 95% of singles surveyed stated that their concerns about the future are influencing who they date and how they approach relationships. Matters such as finances, job security, and housing now play a significant role in dating decisions. 9% of women value emotional stability and understanding, seeking partners who can support and empathise with them in life.

