Men struggling with masculinity, ability to form sexual relationships often seek support in incel communities: Study

A recent study published in Sex Roles explored the pathways that draw men into incel communities and how they can be disrupted. The research called “Identifying Pathways to the Incel Community and Where to Intervene: A Qualitative Study with Former Incels”, was authored by Alyssa Maryn, Jordan Keough, Ceilidh McConnell, and Deinera Exner-Cortens. Incels or involuntary celibates are men who feel they are denied relationships and sex due to an unjust social system, societal beauty standards, and more.

What are incels?

Findings:

The findings from the research highlight that it is important to address masculine norms set by society. It also stresses the importance of having alternative sources of support for men at risk of becoming incels, like programs challenging harmful gender norms and giving anonymous online support. It says that such support could become a key in preventing young men from turning to harmful communities.

The research

The team interviewed 21 former ‘incels’ aged 18 to 38. They targeted individuals who specifically identified as incels between ages 15 and 24. The participants were attracted to women and identified as heterosexuals. However, some described themselves as bisexual or questioning their sexual orientation.

Participants were interviewed about topics like their experiences with incel ideology and the reasons they joined and left the community. The interviews were transcribed and analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis, which is a flexible approach that organizes data into themes based on participants’ narratives. The results revealed two major themes.

The first theme, “Seeking help online for struggles meeting masculinity norms,” highlighted participants’ struggles with societal pressures to conform to traditional masculine ideals. They reported inadequacy in forming sexual or romantic relationships, as well as general social isolation. They ended up seeking help online, where they became part of the incel forums.

The second theme, “Down the rabbit hole: Finding help online from the incel community,” found how once these men found incel communities, they were drawn in by the validation and camaraderie offered by other members. They could discuss taboo topics, such as their sexual frustrations, without fear of judgment. Many felt a sense of belonging and even superiority, as the community enabled them to shift blame for their struggles onto women.

However, as participants matured and reflected on their experiences, they recognized the negative impact these communities had on their mental health and social well-being. This awareness often prompted them to disengage, motivated by a desire to take responsibility and pursue personal growth.