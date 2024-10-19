Priyanka Chopra 'chooses to ignore stuff that makes her feel bad' about herself, shares tips on how to be confident

‘Definition of confidence herself’

When asked about her confidence during an interview with internet personality Ha Nguyenová at the sidelines of a recent event in Mumbai, Priyanka spoke about just how she possesses blind confidence.

Sharing the video on Instagram, in her caption, Ha wrote, "Meeting the definition of confidence herself, Mrs. @priyankachopra. Thank you for sharing your wisdom — sometimes the simplest answers hold the most value. A special thank you to @maxfactor for making this happen. I truly enjoyed and appreciated every bit of it."

Many of us live with our insecurities, but according to Priyanka, there are ways to overcome them and live more openly and confidently. Find out what she said.

On 'unrealistic beauty standards’

Ha told Priyanka, "You are such a role model for every woman out there and it feels like you have all the answers when it comes to confidence. My question is: if you can share some tips on how to stay confident, especially during times when we feel like we are not meeting unrealistic beauty standards?"

To this, the actor said, "I think not comparing yourself to these unrealistic beauty standards is the first step. It is understanding and recognising that that's a filter, that's makeup, that's touched-up. You have to make sure that you know that you can't do that. Today, do you want to look like a filtered person or like AI? You can do that. What the virtual world is and what the real world is really important – to make that distinction, you know what I mean."

She added, "I think confidence really is something you practice. You have to wake up every morning and say, ‘I am going to make the best version of my day; how am I going to choose things that make me feel good and not make me feel bad?’ And decide if you are going to go after the negative or you are going to go after the positive. So, wake up every morning and make a positive choice... I choose to be confident. Choose to ignore stuff that makes me feel bad about myself. If you are seeing something and feeling bad about it, why do you keep looking at it? Because this will make you feel worse. So, just move away from it and go do something that makes you feel good... It is really simple. It is a choice."