The longest and the most important relationship is the one that we have with ourselves. "Cultivating self-love often involves adopting positive mindset shifts that encourage a more compassionate and accepting view of oneself. Shift from feeling undeserving to affirming your deservingness. Understand that you are worthy of love, happiness, and success simply because you exist. Challenge any thoughts that suggest otherwise," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir. She further added, "These mindset shifts, when consistently practiced, contribute to a healthier and more loving relationship with oneself. Integrating them into daily life can lead to increased self-compassion, acceptance, and a more positive self-image." Self-love requires mindset shifts: 7 tips to know(Unsplash)

Seven mindset shifts that we should encourage:

Embrace imperfection: No one is perfect, and the beauty of individuality lies in imperfections. Instead of being a harsh critic, we should embrace our imperfections and learn to accept them.

Gratitude for our bodies: We should feel gratitude for our bodies, instead of finding faults with it. The body recognises love languages and words that are positive – when we say and think positive, the body also feels positive.

Set boundaries without guilt: one of the most important things to do when we engage in self-love is to set boundaries to keep ourselves happy. Knowing our priorities and needs helps us to set clear boundaries – we should be able to do it without feeling any guilt.

Compassion over criticism: Instead of being critical about ourselves and others, we should be compassionate and empathetic. We should try to find the positive side of things.

Nurture a growth mindset: We should start seeing challenges and failures as opportunities for learning and developing our skills for better. We should not see setbacks as personal inadequacies.

Let go of comparisons: Each person on earth is on their own journey – when we compare ourselves with the journey of others, we end up creating unnecessary pressure and negativity. We should let go of comparisons and instead celebrate the small wins.

Prioritise self-reflection: It is important to take some time out from the day to do self-reflection and understand ourselves better. This will help in creating better self-awareness.