Connecting with your body can be a great way to improve your physical, mental and overall health and wellbeing and there are many ways you can become more in tune with your body and its needs. By listening to your body and responding to its needs with nurturing and support, you can strengthen your connection with yourself and improve your overall wellbeing. Self-love tips: 4 ways to connect with your body more (Photo by De'Andre Bush on Unsplash )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Archana Singhal, Educator, Counsellor, Family Therapist and Founder of Mindwell Counsel, emphasised that living without learning how to connect with our body is stressful and frustrating because what makes our body happy isn't how people see us, it is how we see our body. She suggested the following tips to connect with your body more:

We need to stop judging other people's bodies in order to learn to love our own. Pay attention to how each part of our body feels. Be kind to self and compliment your body. Find your beauty in appreciating and applauding yourself for little achievements and breakthroughs..

Practicing mindful meditation helps us refocus our attention on our body. Any Yoga class or YouTube tutorial on Yoga asanas can guide us through practices such as progressive muscle relaxation.

Make it a routine to take care of your body each day. You might set out some time to simply give your body a massage or do some skincare. Make it a practice to show your body love, and over time it will come naturally.

Keep a positive outlook on your appearance and give love to anyone who chooses to criticise you. As you improve your relationship with yourself, your inner confidence will grow. You can start taking daily self-portraits to remind yourself that you are lovely and one of a kind and that is your superpower.