Milind Soman reveals 'everything he wants to work for in 2022': Hint, it involves Ankita Konwar

Internet's favourite couple, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrated the New Year 2022 in Jaisalmer after completing their Last Long Run of 2021 from Lathi to Sam. After ending last year on a fitness high, Milind took to Instagram to reveal what he wants to work for in 2022 and every year. Hint: It involves Ankita.

Milind posted a picture from his holiday in Jaisalmer that shows the supermodel looking lovingly at his wife as she hugs him. In the caption, Milind revealed that the photo has everything that he wants to work for this year and every year that follows.

Take a look:

"To me, this picture has everything I want to work for this year, and every year. Whatever your dreams for this year and whatever you are working for, I wish you all the same," the post reads.

While Milind posted a romantic photo, Ankita revealed how she and the supermodel spent the New Year. The couple started the year with some music and 'whole lotta love'. The 30-year-old posted a video that shows her playing the guitar for Milind.

"Started the year with a little music and a whole lotta love. Wish you all a happy new year! #love #happiness #newyear2022 #jaisalmer #khuridunes," the 30-year-old wrote.

Meanwhile, Milind and Ankita ran about 110km to complete their last long run of 2021 with a few of their friends. Additionally, Milind has been doing the run for about eight years.

Talking about the marathon in an Instagram post on The Last Long Run page, Milind said that he believes the "human body and mind are not designed for comfort." We need to challenge them on every turn to "withstand the harsh realities of life." He added, "Life is tough. And only if we live according to this understanding, and prepare ourselves for it, mentally and physically, only then can we truly appreciate its beauty."

Milind and Ankita got married in 2018 in Alibaug. The couple's close friends and family members attended the ceremony.