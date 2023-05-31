National Smile Day 2023: 5 tips to make a stranger smile

With ever-increasing stress and fewer opportunities to relax and rejuvenate, the world is becoming a less-happy place with each passing day. It is the need of the hour to make conscious efforts to make people around you happy. A smile is all you need to diffuse tension, spread positivity and form a connection. National Smile Day is celebrated every year on May 31 to highlight the benefits of smiling for overall well-being. Begin your day with a smile in front of the mirror and your happy reflection will surely motivate you to excel and be positive. You can also do things that make others smile. Making a stranger smile is a wonderful way to spread positivity and brighten someone's day. A simple smile can have a ripple effect, which can create a more compassionate and connected world. (Also read: National Smile Day 2023: Date, history, significance and ways to celebrate)

Making a stranger smile is a wonderful way to spread positivity and brighten someone's day.(Freepik)

Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali in an interview with HT Digital suggests ways to make a stranger smile and bring a little joy to their lives.

1. Give them a compliment

One of the simplest yet most effective ways to make a stranger smile is by offering them a genuine compliment. Take a moment to observe something positive about them, such as their outfit, hairstyle, or a skill they showcase. Kind words have the power to uplift someone's spirits and make them feel valued.

2. A random act of kindness

Performing a random act of kindness can have a profound impact on a stranger's day. It can be as small as holding the door open, offering a helping hand, or buying a coffee for the person in line behind you. Small gestures of kindness can spark joy and create a sense of connection between strangers. Keep in mind that even the tiniest act of kindness can make a big difference in someone's life.

3. Share a joke

Laughter is contagious, and a well-timed joke or lighthearted comment can instantly bring a smile to someone's face. Share a funny anecdote, a playful observation, or a witty remark that is appropriate for the situation. Humour breaks down barriers, creates an instant connection, and reminds us not to take life too seriously.

4. Be a good listener

Sometimes, all a person needs is someone who genuinely listens to them. Practice active listening by giving your full attention when engaging in conversation with a stranger. Maintain eye contact, nod, and respond with genuine interest. Show empathy and ask open-ended questions to encourage the person to share more. By showing that you care about their story and opinions, you can make a stranger feel acknowledged and understood, leaving them with a smile.

5. Be positive

Positivity is contagious, and by radiating positive energy, you can make a stranger's day brighter. Smile genuinely, exude confidence, and maintain an open and approachable body language. Be mindful of your words and actions, aiming to uplift and inspire others. Share stories of hope, encouragement, or personal achievements when appropriate.