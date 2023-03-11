Pre-marriage counselling: 5 ways it can help you start married life strong

Marriage is an important milestone in the lives of many individuals. While it can be a time of great joy and happiness, it can also be a period of significant stress and adjustment. To help couples navigate the challenges of marriage and start their lives together on a strong foundation, many experts recommend pre-marriage counselling. Whether you are considering pre-marriage counselling or simply want to learn more about how it can benefit you and your partner, this article will provide you with valuable information to help you make an informed decision. Let's explore five ways that pre-marriage counselling can help couples start their married life strong. (Also read: Marriage on the rocks? 10 signs you need counselling to save it )

"Pre-marriage counselling gives you a deeper understanding of your partner’s personality, values, and communication style and equips you with the tools to navigate the inevitable ups and downs of marriage," says, Clinton Power, relationship counsellor and marriage therapist, in his recent Instagram post. He further shared five ways pre-marriage counselling can help you and your partner.

1. Plan for your marriage, not just a wedding day

Marriage brings new challenges into your relationship, and it's important to ensure you're on the same page as the person you're marrying when it comes to the big areas: sex, children, and finances.

2. Find out your expectations for marriage

Many people have subconscious expectations for marriage, often based on their parents' relationships. Do your partner's expectations match yours?

3. Improve your conflict and communication skills

If you're still early in your relationship, you may not have encountered any significant conflict yet.

4. Examine your relationship dynamics

Establishing clear boundaries and healthy dynamics early on in your relationship is better before any issues or conflict arises.

5. Learn about your partner's personality

Knowing each other well is key to reducing conflict in your married life. Pre-marriage counselling helps you appreciate your individual strengths so you can bring out the best in each other.

In conclusion, pre-marriage counselling can provide couples with a range of tools and insights to help them build a strong, healthy relationship that lasts a lifetime. By exploring issues such as communication, conflict resolution, and shared values, couples can gain a deeper understanding of each other and the challenges they may face in married life.

Pre-marriage counselling can also help couples identify potential issues and develop strategies to address them, creating a solid foundation for their future together.

