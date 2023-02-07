Propose Day 2023: Unique ways for introverts to propose to their beloved

Propose Day 2023: Valentine's Day is just round the corner and the seven days of love are celebrated as a prelude to the much-anticipated day. On February 8, Propose Day is observed and on this day, people express love for their partners or pop the question to their beloved. While extroverts do not mince words when it comes to saying what's in their heart, introverts have a different approach for matters of heart. Considering that non-verbal communication is more powerful than verbal ones, introverts certainly do not score low compared to extroverts in expressing their feelings. Blessed with better listening skills, calmness and poise, introverts have a lot of strengths. So, if you are an introvert, you have all the attributes to submit a winning proposal to your partner this Valentine's week.

Relationship expert Saurabh Goswami, Founder of Ultra Rich Match Matrimonial, in a telephonic conversation with HT Digital shares how introverts can express love for their partner or propose to them.

"People who are extroverts may be explicit about their feelings, but the magnitude of feelings is the same in the cases of both introverts and extroverts because after all both are human beings. How introverts share things with their partner may be slightly different than people who are extrovert. One of the classic ways introverts can express their love is by writing their feelings and sharing it with their partner," says Goswami.

He goes on to narrate a story of his client where he went to a restaurant wherein the menu was designed by the person who wanted to propose to his ladylove. So the cake that came had some romantic lines written on it.

Goswami says it is generally seen with introverts that the words they write on a paper, cake or an object may be less but they are loaded with emotions.

"Not just on Propose Day, people should make such gestures at regular intervals to bring the much-needed warmth to a relationship. This can show how much they value the person in their life and this can strengthen the relationship," says Goswami encouraging introverts to say things in their own love language.

PROPOSAL IDEAS FOR INTROVERTS

The relationship expert suggests following ideas for introverts to propose to their partner this Valentine's Week.

Fly a kite together: When it comes to creativity, introverts have no dearth of it. They can choose activities that support them in what they are trying to tell their partner. "They can fly a kite together with names of both of them written on it together," says Goswami.

Go for a play together: Dating an introvert can be really special as they spend lots of time planning out things as they believe in doing rather than talking. The person can take their partner to a play and let things take natural course.

Sponsor a child together: When you do a noble activity together, it connects you for life. "They can perhaps go to orphanage and contribute towards a meal or sponsor a child together on this day," says Goswami.

Spend quality time over dinner: Introverts can get creative and customise menu or other eatables to express what they are feeling.

In nutshell, for introverts action literally speaks louder than words and there is a variety of ways they can express love for their partner.

