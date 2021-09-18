Relationship tips: Kumkum Bhagya's Pooja Banerjee on what makes a marriage work

What makes a marriage more successful than the other? A study suggests that kindness and generosity are the two things that keep a relationship alive for longer time while another said it is less to do with finding the perfect partner but more about building the relationship in conditions that allow it to flourish.

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee who's married to childhood friend and national-level swimmer Sandeep Sejwal for more than four years, recently opened up about things that keep the spark in their marriage alive despite their hectic schedules. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star also talked about the importance of respecting each other's career, and honesty and sincerity in a relationship.

Here are a few tips that couples could follow for a happy and successful marriage:

1. Be a good friend to each other

Pooja seems to believe in the mantra of 'Pyaar dosti hai' and she feels friendship between a couple helps create an understanding between them which is even more important than love and attraction.

"Trust, love and attraction - all of these things come secondary, but if there is friendship between a couple, then they tend to share and understand everything about each other. I know Sandeep since I was in fourth standard, in fact, we were friends for the longest period of time, after which we realized we can be life partners," says the actress.

2. Be honest and sincere to each other

"Ever since I know him (Sandeep) and we started dating, my mantra was very simple - honesty and sincerity. We don’t put each other down and he never puts me in any embarrassing situation. It is same from my side too. He does not judge me too, and vice versa," adds Pooja.

3. Give each other space

Allowing each other space to grow and respecting each other's view point go a long way in building the foundation of a solid relationship.

"The best part is that we give ample of space to each other to grow and learn by ourselves in our careers. He never forces his views onto me and neither do I," says Pooja.

4. Give each other time

Pooja says that it is important for couples to take out time for each other even when the schedules are tight.

"Having said all this, I feel it is very important to give each other time as well because nowadays couples don't give each other time. So, Sandeep and I plan our schedules such that we have time for each other. Due to my tedious shooting hours, we are on different sleep cycles, but he understands me so well and does the smallest of things to help me live my life to the fullest and I help him with his," she says.

5. Respect each other's career

Supporting your partner in coping up with the career is one of the keys to a successful relationship, feels Pooja. This is one of the ways to tell your partner that you are there for him or her.

"As I have been a swimmer for 14 years, I understand the fatigue he might be going through as an athlete due to his daily routine and I try to help him feel better and do my bit wherever I can. We respect each other's careers, and we support each other in our own way every day and I feel that is the key to a successful marriage," says Pooja.

