Secrets to a long and happy marriage that lasts a lifetime

Marriages are entered into with a lot of hopes and a lifelong promise to stand by each other through thick and thin, but some of them fade sooner than the others. We often hear stories of broken relationships and separations from friends and families but at the same time there are amazing stories of long-lasting marriages. Many couples have even made it to the Guinness Book of World records for being married for half a century and counting. Even at old age, these couples have no less love for each other compared to when they first met on date. There seems to be something common between couples who remain deeply in love with each other decade after decade. There is a secret code of friendship, communication, deep trust, respect, being faithful that makes these couples stick to each other. (Also read: 6 tips to choose the right life partner in an arranged marriage)

SECRET TO LONGEST MARRIAGES IN THE WORLD

"A friend is for life; our marriage has lasted a lifetime, said Herbert Fisher and Zelmyra Fisher, the couple who had been married for 86 years 290 days as of 27 February 2011, when Mr Fisher passed away. (Twitter/Quiz Mumbai)

The longest marriage ever as per Guinness Book of World Records was enjoyed by Herbert Fisher (USA, b. 1905) and Zelmyra Fisher (USA, b. 1907). The couple had been married for 86 years 290 days as of 27 February 2011, when Mr Fisher passed away.

Herbert and Zelmyra grew up together as best friends in North Carolina, USA and married at the age of 18 years and 16 years respectively. In their record-breaking marriage they had 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. "A friend is for life; our marriage has lasted a lifetime," they said in a Twitter Q&A on Valentine’s Day 2010.

When asked about the secret of their long marriage, they said: “There's no secret to our marriage, we just did what was needed for each other and our family, adding that divorce was never an option, or even a thought. The best piece of marriage advice the couple ever received was to 'respect, support, and communicate with each other. Be faithful, honest, and true. Love each other with ALL of your heart."

Eugene Gladu and Dolores Gladu married on 25 May 1940 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island entered Guinness World Records in July 2021 after 81 years 57 days of marriage. The couple lived an active lifestyle and spent their prime years dancing, canoeing, snowmobiling, hiking and travelling together.

TIPS TO MAKE YOUR MARRIAGE LONG-LASTING

So, what is it that makes couples stay committed to each other and deeply in love even after being married for several decades, and how to work on your marriage to make it long-lasting? Here are tips.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder, and Director of Gateway of Healing shares some tips on making your dream of lifelong happiness with your partner a reality.

1. Trust, honesty, and mutual respect: These three elements form the foundation of any healthy relationship. Be truthful with each other and never hide your feelings or intentions. Respect each other's opinions and decisions, and trust that your partner has your most significant interests.

2. Keep the romance alive: Over time, it's easy to fall into a routine and forget to try to keep things romantic and exciting. Schedule date nights, surprise each other with small gestures of affection, and try new things together. It doesn't have to be very extravagant or elaborate; even a simple picnic in the park or a drive can bring back the spark.

3. Resolve conflicts respectfully: Disagreements and disputes are inevitable in any relationship, but how you handle them determines the outcome. Take a step back, listen to each other's perspectives, and find a compromise that works for both of you. Avoid name-calling, blaming, or using hurtful language.

4. Create shared goals: Having shared goals and working together towards them can strengthen the bond between partners. Whether buying a house, starting a family, or pursuing a common interest, ensure you're on the same page and support each other's dreams.

5. Communication is vital: Effective communication is crucial for any relationship. Be open and honest in your communication, express your feelings clearly, and actively listen to your partner. Avoid interrupting, assuming, or jumping to conclusions. Communication requires non-verbal cues such as body language and tone of voice.

