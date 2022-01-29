To All The Boys star Lana Condor is engaged to Anthony De La Torre, Noah Centineo congratulates couple

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor is engaged! Lana and her longtime boyfriend, actor and musician Anthony De La Torre announced the news on their respective social media handles on Friday evening. The couple shared dreamy photos from their engagement shoot with fans online, and Lana even flaunted her gorgeous diamond ring.

Lana appreciated her fiancé in an emotional note as she shared the photos on her Instagram page. She added that saying yes to Anthony was the easiest decision she has ever made. "Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy and Timmy said it's about time mommy and daddy got engaged," Lana wrote.

The To All the Boys: Always and Forever star also shared details about her engagement ring, designed by a Vietnamese female designer. She wrote, "Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I've ever seen."

She added, "The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate with a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over."

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are engaged.

Anthony also posted the photos on his Instagram page and wrote, "That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever...I've wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I've ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife."

Lana took to the comments section of Anthony's post and wrote that she was honoured to be his fianceé. "I wake up every day so unbelievably honoured to be your fiancé. I love you baby," the star commented.

Lana's To All the Boys I've Loved Before co-star Noah Centineo congratulated her by sharing the engagement post on his Instagram stories and posting a comment. He wrote, "Oh my god. Congratulations."

Noah Centineo congratulates Lana Condor.

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre have been dating since 2015 after meeting at an Emmy nominee's reception that year.

