Valentine's Week 2023: 5 ways to surprise your partner this Valentine's Day

Planning surprises is one of the ways to keep your relationship alive and kicking and what better day than Valentine's Day to take your partner to an unexpected destination or do an exciting activity that they have never tried before. If you have been spending the past few Valentine's Days in exactly the same fashion, it's all the more important to change the settings and delve into the unknown. Attempt writing a poem for them, head to a picnic at a special place for the two of you or plan a karaoke night. Be creative but do not plan something that may spoil the day for your partner. (Also read: Propose Day 2023: Unique ways for introverts to propose to their beloved)

"A romantic setting coupled with a simple but heart-warming gesture like writing a poem or preparing a picnic at a special place for the two of you is enough for the perfect, intimate evening. If you are feeling confident, try something bolder, like organising an email or message thread describing the many reasons you fell in love or sending singing telegrams about your admiration for them. The key is to make it personal to make your beloved realise how much they mean to you," says Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director – Gateway of Healing.

Here are some creative ways for couples to plan a surprise for their beloved on Valentine's Day:

1. Write a letter or card

If you feel more comfortable expressing your feelings on paper rather than saying them out loud, writing a romantic letter or card is a great way to share how you feel with the person you love. You can also write an email if that feels more comfortable.

2. Send flowers or gifts to express your love and affection

Sending something small like a bouquet of roses, chocolates, a thoughtful personalised gift, etc., along with a sweet message, is a great way to express your feelings.

3. Take them on a romantic walk or hike in a scenic location

Ensure it is somewhere with good lighting so you can take lots of beautiful photos together. Make sure you stop for lunch or dinner afterwards as well.

4. Arrange a picnic at their favourite spot

Surprise them with an intimate dinner for two. You can light candles, bring your favourite snacks and drinks, and even play romantic music in the background.

5. Plan a karaoke night

If they love karaoke, consider performing a romantic song together at a local karaoke bar or event. This will be an incredibly memorable experience that they won't soon forget.

With a little bit of creativity, you can successfully plan a special surprise for your love interest and make them feel on top of the world.

