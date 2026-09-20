Want to reconnect with friends but don't know how? Therapist shares 5 ways to get started

Making friends as adults is difficult, but sometimes, it is even more daunting to reconnect with those with whom we have fallen out of touch. However, if you wish to do so, Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer took to Instagram on September 17 and shared five ways that can help.

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“Reconnecting can help you feel better about yourself while helping the people in your life feel more seen and supported,” he wrote in the caption. “I share five simple ways to reconnect with others and build stronger relationships.”

They are presented as follows.

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1. Make time to play

{{^usCountry}} The therapist pointed out that when we are young, play is one of the main ways we connect, and he believed adults are no different. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The therapist pointed out that when we are young, play is one of the main ways we connect, and he believed adults are no different. {{/usCountry}}

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“Play gives you something enjoyable to share and takes the pressure off trying to force a meaningful conversation. Whether that may be a board game or a sport, connection often feels easier when you're enjoying an experience together,” he stated.

2. Connect through interest

A common interest is the simplest way to bring two people together. “Find something you both care about and let it become a doorway into more conversation,” noted Jeffrey.

“You can also show genuine curiosity about what matters to them. Even if you do not share the same level of interest, people feel closer to you when they sense that what matters to them also matters to you,” he added.

3. Create small moments of warmth

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Offering someone a sincere compliment or doing something thoughtful can go a long way when trying to reconnect with a person. Jeffrey pointed out that it may not always be reciprocated, and kindness alone cannot create a healthy relationship, but it can help people feel more comfortable around a person and create an opening for connection.

4. Make room for healthier relationships

Some people consume so much emotional energy that a person they interact with can have little left for anyone else. “If someone repeatedly disrespects your boundaries, limiting unnecessary interactions can give you more space to invest in people who treat you well,” shared Jeffery.

5. Be present

In the words of the therapist, “May be the simplest, but it is also the one many of us struggle with most: Be present.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counselling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.