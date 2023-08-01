What qualities should be on your checklist while dating someone? Expert shares insights

Dating can be a thrilling experience full of excitement, and the hope of developing a deep connection with someone. It's important to embark on this journey with care and a clear understanding of the qualities you're looking for in a partner. Although chemistry and attraction are important, lasting love requires more than the initial spark. While daters are advised to look beyond the checklist, having one is still essential. What's on the list plays a bigger role in people's dating lives than they realise. To navigate the dating landscape successfully, consider developing a checklist of essential qualities to look for in a potential partner. (Pixabay)

Physical appearance, flirting games, and such won't do any good in the longer run. Consider creating a list of fundamental traits to seek in a possible mate to effectively navigate the dating world. By doing this, you may make sure that the person in whose life you put your time and emotions shares your values and enhances them. (Also read: 10 examples of how your partner may be gaslighting you in a relationship )

Key Qualities to Consider While Dating

Ravi Mittal, Relationship Expert and Founder & CEO of QuackQuack, shares with HT lifestyle some key qualities to consider while dating, providing you with a roadmap to finding a fulfilling and lasting relationship.

1. Core values

While you don't have to agree on everything, a couple needs to have similar fundamental values, such as religious beliefs, political stances, family, career goals, and lifestyle choices. It makes for a deeper connection. It isn't something people discuss on the first date, but eventually, these are things that need to be addressed. Done in the initial stage of dating, it can help avoid unwarranted fights in the relationship.

2. Kindness and respect

Mutual respect is the key to long-term happiness and the foundation of a healthy relationship. It is vital to look for people who display kindness and empathy towards you and other people. A partner who respects your opinions, feelings, and boundaries will foster a nurturing and encouraging relationship.

3. Honest and trustworthy

Trust is everything in a relationship. An air of mystery keeps the relationship fresh, but it can also lead to misunderstandings and unnecessary tension. Look for someone trustworthy, loyal, and who keeps their word.

4. Sense of humour

Humour can get you through life, even the bad parts of it. A good and, importantly, matching sense of humour is crucial in every relationship. It can even make the most challenging times somewhat manageable. And who doesn't love having a good laugh with their partner? Look for someone who makes you laugh.

5. Lifestyle

People underestimate the significance of finding a partner who follows a fairly similar lifestyle to them. While opposites do attract, it is crucial to have some degree of lifestyle compatibility, including factors like travelling, spending habits, daily schedules, and other such mundane but critical things.

6. Compatibility in intimacy

Emotional and physical intimacy plays a significant role in a romantic relationship. While dating, look for a partner who shares the same preferences in intimacy, emotional and physical, and is eager to expand their horizon in the intimacy front to enhance the connection.

Finding a partner who checks off everything on the list is unrealistic, but there's no harm in having a list. While it is essential to be open-minded, some things, like fundamental values and deal breakers, should never be compromised.