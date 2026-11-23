Picking out a gift for someone and watching them open it is a feeling most people really enjoy. But when it’s the other way around, and they’re the ones holding the box, things can feel a little uncomfortable. They don’t know what face to make, they worry about saying the wrong thing, and sometimes they just want the moment to be over. There are a few reasons why being on the receiving end can feel so strange. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, founder and director, Gateway of Healing, explained the psychology behind this.

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Being the centre of attention

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According to Dr Tugnait, usually, when someone is opening a gift, the people around them are watching closely, and for a lot of people, that kind of attention is not easy to handle. People who aren’t used to being watched like that can feel shy and self-conscious, almost as if they’ve been asked to put on a show.

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People who aren’t used to being watched like that can feel shy and self-conscious, almost as if they’ve been asked to put on a show.

Reacting the right way

{{^usCountry}} There’s a quiet expectation to look delighted, no matter what’s inside. If the gift isn’t really to their taste, people worry that the disappointment will show on their face, so they end up overdoing the excitement, which feels fake even to them. Feeling like they owe you something now {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There’s a quiet expectation to look delighted, no matter what’s inside. If the gift isn’t really to their taste, people worry that the disappointment will show on their face, so they end up overdoing the excitement, which feels fake even to them. Feeling like they owe you something now {{/usCountry}}

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“For many people, a gift comes with a feeling that they now have to return the favour. If it’s something expensive, or they didn’t get anything for the other person, they may feel embarrassed and start thinking about how to make it even,” highlighted Dr Tugnait.

Not feeling deserving

Some people find it hard to accept kindness of any kind. Somewhere deep down, they feel they haven’t done enough to deserve it, so getting something thoughtful makes them uneasy instead of happy.

When people give a gift, they decide what to buy, how much to spend and when to hand it over.

Giving feels safer

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According to Dr Tugnait, when people give a gift, they decide what to buy, how much to spend and when to hand it over. Receiving takes all of that away from them, and they’re left reacting to something they didn’t plan for.

Feeling a bit awkward when someone hands over a gift is completely normal, and a simple, honest thank you is usually all the other person is hoping to hear. It helps to remember that the giver wanted to make them happy, and letting them do that is a kind thing in itself. Over time, people can learn to sit with that little bit of discomfort and simply enjoy the fact that someone took the time to think of them.

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