Work, baby, home: Juggling it all #SukhSe

Striking a balance between work and mum duties is far from easy, often leaving women exhausted at the end of it all. For Sukhneet Wadhwa, too, the situation isn’t all that different. But the digital content creator, who is popular on social media as Ms Coco Queen, believes in accomplishing all her daily chores #SukhSe.

“There are so many women who have asked how I manage work, a baby and family commitments. It is not easy, for sure, but what I have learnt is bringing up kids, managing the house and chipping in, financially, should never be the responsibility of just one person. And that is the biggest reason why I have been managing it all,” she shares.

Women, Wadhwa feels, seldom ask for help. “We’ve been wired in a way that if you ask for help, you are weak, and if not, you’re too independent. Why can’t there be a happy in between!” she wonders. Emphasising on the need for a breather, she goes on to explain, “Whether it was at my maternal house or my ‘wedded’ house, it has been instilled in us that it takes a village to do anything. Be it to host a party, attend to a guest or to bring up my son, Divraaj, we all come together. It is important to know that we all need a little bit of downtime... A nap, a holiday, a break from the ordinary.”

Ask what’s her secret to juggling it all, and she says, “I believe compartmentalising everything helps — a morning routine, work hours, nap time, beauty and wellness rituals. #SukhSe for me is both a mantra and a goal setting.”

Wadhwa feels there is no point managing home, a baby and work if one does not enjoy the process. “A lot of times, that happiness is a by-product of not working tirelessly, but working #SukhSe,” she points out, stating how grumpiness stems from lack of sleep and “clear direction of what you want from your day, business or home and a knowledge of what makes you truly happy”.

Over the years, Wadhwa has realised what really makes her day a #SukhSe jiya hua din is approaching it with a “clear mind and thoughts, before anything else”.

