Are you avoiding a truth within you? Harvard explains denial, but spirituality offers another way to face it

You may already know that something in your life needs to change, yet part of you keeps looking away. You may tell yourself that a difficult relationship will improve, that your stress will disappear or that a painful experience does not affect you as much as it does.

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A recent article by Harvard Health describes denial as a psychological defence mechanism that can protect you when reality feels too difficult to face. It can provide short-term relief, but it can also prevent you from addressing a problem and making meaningful changes.

That raises a question for the spiritual seekers: What happens when you stop running from a truth you already recognise?

Why does your mind go into denial?

According to Harvard Health, denial can act as a protective barrier. You may use it when a situation feels overwhelming or challenges beliefs that matter to you. You may also minimise a problem, avoid discussing it, blame someone else or become defensive when another person raises the issue.

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{{^usCountry}} This does not mean every form of denial signals a serious problem. Harvard notes that denial can sometimes give you time to process difficult information before you are ready to act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This does not mean every form of denial signals a serious problem. Harvard notes that denial can sometimes give you time to process difficult information before you are ready to act. {{/usCountry}}

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What does spirituality say about facing uncomfortable truths?

Several contemplative traditions place importance on observing your inner experience instead of immediately pushing it away.

The Greater Good Science Centre at UC Berkeley describes mindfulness as paying attention to your thoughts, feelings and bodily sensations without judging them. It also identifies acceptance as an important part of mindfulness.

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You can apply that idea when you notice denial. Instead of asking, “Why am I behaving this way?”, ask yourself, “What am I finding difficult to accept?”

Also Read What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety?

Acceptance does not mean giving up

Spiritual acceptance does not require you to approve of everything that happens to you.

Research discussed by UC Berkeley's Greater Good Science Center also distinguishes acceptance from simply surrendering to harmful circumstances. You can acknowledge what you feel while still choosing how you respond.

Try this simple self-reflection practice

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Sit somewhere quiet for a few minutes. Take a few slow breaths and bring your attention to what you feel.

Then ask yourself:

What truth am I avoiding?

What emotion appears when I think about it?

What am I afraid might happen if I accept it?

Do not force yourself to solve everything immediately. Start by acknowledging what you notice.

When denial keeps you from getting help

Harvard Health warns that denial can become especially harmful when it involves abuse, addiction or serious health and mental health concerns. In such situations, acknowledging the problem and seeking appropriate support can matter.

Spiritual reflection can help you become more aware of your inner world, but you do not have to face serious problems alone. Sometimes the first step toward change is not fixing anything. It is becoming honest about what is already there.

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