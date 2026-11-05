Budhi Diwali in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: The mountain folklore of Lord Rama's return and a delayed celebration

In parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Diwali is celebrated weeks after the rest of the country. Known as Budhi Diwali or Igas Bagwal, the festival has its own stories and customs, rooted in local folklore, farming traditions and community life.

What is Budhi Diwali?

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Budhi Diwali, which means "Old Diwali," is celebrated in several Himalayan villages. Depending on local traditions, the festival falls 11 days to a month after the usual Diwali. In Uttarakhand, particularly in Garhwal, it is known as Igas Bagwal, while parts of Himachal Pradesh celebrate it as Budhi Diwali or Manshaari.

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Why is Budhi Diwali celebrated late?

There are two popular explanations for the delayed celebrations:

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{{^usCountry}} The news of Lord Rama's return: According to local folklore, news of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana took longer to reach remote mountain villages. Because of the difficult terrain and limited communication in those days, people are believed to have heard about his return weeks later. They then lit lamps and celebrated, giving rise to the tradition of Budhi Diwali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The news of Lord Rama's return: According to local folklore, news of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana took longer to reach remote mountain villages. Because of the difficult terrain and limited communication in those days, people are believed to have heard about his return weeks later. They then lit lamps and celebrated, giving rise to the tradition of Budhi Diwali. {{/usCountry}}

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The harvest season: Another belief connects the festival to farming. Mountain communities were often busy with their winter harvest during regular Diwali. They celebrated later, once the fieldwork was complete and families could come together.

How is Budhi Diwali celebrated?

The celebrations are marked by traditional rituals, folk dances, bonfires and local food. The customs differ between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

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In Garhwal, Jaunsar-Bawar and Kumaon, the festival is associated with traditions such as Igas Bagwal.

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The Bhailo ritual: Villagers prepare torches using dried pinewood, deodar twigs and wild grass. These are lit and swung in circles as people perform folk dances.

Cattle worship: Cows and bulls are bathed, decorated with flower garlands and marked with vermilion. They are also offered grains and local foods in recognition of their importance to mountain life.

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The festival is celebrated in parts of Sirmaur, Kullu and Shimla, including Shillai, Sangrah, Anni, Nirmand and Chopal.

Mashala Yatra and bonfires: Torchlight processions pass through villages, followed by community bonfires where people gather to sing and dance.

Folk dances and performances: People wear traditional clothes and perform dances such as Nati and Budiyat. Some villages also hold performances based on the Mahabharata, including symbolic tug-of-war rituals that represent the Kauravas and the Pandavas.

Traditional food: Families and neighbors share winter delicacies such as Muda (puffed rice treats), jaggery sweets, walnuts and flour-based dishes prepared with ghee.

Budhi Diwali keeps the old customs of Himalayan communities alive. From the story of Lord Rama's delayed homecoming to the harvest celebrations, the festival reflects the different ways people in the mountains have made Diwali their own.

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This year, Budhi Diwali falls on Friday, November .

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Disclaimer: The stories and customs associated with Budhi Diwali vary across regions and communities. The account of delayed news of Lord Rama's return is based on local folklore.