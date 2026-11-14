Chakra Horoscope Today, November 14, 2026: Learning from past mistakes may help you release unnecessary guilt

November 14 brings attention to healing, forgiveness, and the importance of finding balance in your emotional and personal life. Some signs may be ready to move beyond difficult experiences, while others could be encouraged to release guilt, reconsider their choices, or recognize where they still hold power. Relationships also feature prominently, with authenticity and healthy boundaries emerging as important themes. Whether you are seeking clarity, embracing renewal, or learning to appreciate what you already have, the day invites you to approach personal growth with patience and greater self-awareness.

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Root Chakra Recovery is your theme today. You may be moving beyond an emotionally demanding experience or regaining confidence after a difficult period. Be patient with yourself and allow time to rebuild.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart, breathe slowly, and repeat, “I give myself time to heal.”

What to eat or drink: Roasted beetroot, sweet potatoes, and warm ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz encourages grounding and emotional stability.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra and Heart Chakra Guilt and forgiveness are connected today. Reflect on past choices, but remember that learning from mistakes is different from punishing yourself. Allow forgiveness to begin with you.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand above your navel and the other over your heart. Repeat, “I learn, forgive, and choose peace.”

What to eat or drink: Banana, sautéed spinach, and warm chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz encourages self-compassion.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Throat Chakra Service reminds you that your actions and words can make a positive difference. Help others where you can, but maintain healthy boundaries and remember your own needs.

Chakra balancing practice: Place a hand over your heart and chant “YAM” gently.

What to eat or drink: Seasonal green vegetables, pears, and warm lemon-honey water.

Crystal remedy: Chrysocolla supports compassionate communication.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra and Root Chakra Impatience may arise when progress feels slow. Avoid forcing outcomes or reacting emotionally. Some situations simply need more time to unfold.

Chakra balancing practice: Inhale for four counts and exhale for six. Repeat for a few minutes to settle your energy.

What to eat or drink: Carrot and lentil soup, oats, and peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Hematite encourages patience and stability.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra and Throat Chakra Be mindful of situations that feel misleading or unclear. Avoid assumptions and check information before making decisions. Trust your intuition while staying grounded in facts.

Chakra balancing practice: Visualize indigo light between your eyebrows and repeat, “I seek clarity and honor the truth.”

What to eat or drink: Warm blueberry porridge, walnuts, and ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Black Tourmaline encourages grounding and healthy boundaries.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra and Heart Chakra Wisdom and renewal offer an opportunity to move forward with greater understanding. Use lessons from the past without allowing old experiences to hold you back.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in quiet reflection, breathing deeply as you welcome a fresh beginning.

What to eat or drink: Saag, green apples, and warm tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite supports inner wisdom and transformation.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra and Root Chakra Feeling like a victim of circumstances may be a sign to reconsider where your power lies. Acknowledge what hurt you, but focus on the choices available to you now.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands above your navel and repeat, “I recognize my strength and choose how I move forward.”

What to eat or drink: Roasted yellow peppers, lentil soup, and turmeric milk.

Crystal remedy: Tiger’s Eye encourages courage and self-belief.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra and Heart Chakra Vanity and soulmate energy invite you to balance self-image with genuine connection. Value yourself without seeking constant validation, and let authenticity guide your relationships.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and another above your navel. Breathe slowly and welcome balanced connections.

What to eat or drink: Spinach and avocado toast, pomegranate, and warm cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine supports emotional harmony.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra , Heart Chakra , and Root Chakra Balance is your guiding theme. Find a healthier relationship between work and rest, independence and connection, or giving and receiving. Avoid extremes and seek a sustainable rhythm.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice alternate nostril breathing for five minutes.

What to eat or drink: Seasonal vegetable soup, brown rice, and warm cumin water.

Crystal remedy: Jade encourages harmony and steadiness.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Gratitude helps you recognize the value of what is already present. Acknowledge your progress and the people who have supported you instead of focusing only on unfinished goals.

Chakra balancing practice: Name three things you appreciate while breathing gently with your hands over your heart.

What to eat or drink: Seasonal greens, roasted sweet potatoes, and warm green tea.

Crystal remedy: Peridot encourages positivity and emotional openness.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra and Heart Chakra Confusion may be connected to something you find difficult to release. You do not need every answer before letting go of an unhelpful thought or expectation. Give clarity time to emerge.

Chakra balancing practice: Visualize violet light around your forehead and repeat, “I release what I cannot control.”

What to eat or drink: Warm purple grape compote, walnuts, and chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst supports calm reflection and emotional release.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra and Third Eye Chakra Enlightenment brings an opportunity to understand a situation from a higher perspective. Stay open to spiritual reflection and the lessons that help you move forward.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and visualize soft violet light above your head.

What to eat or drink: Roasted cauliflower, warm porridge, and saffron milk.

Crystal remedy: Selenite supports meditation and spiritual awareness.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)