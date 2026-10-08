Chakra Horoscope Today, October 8, 2026: Listen to your intuition and consider what your past has already taught you

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root & Solar Plexus Chakras Work can bring a sense of purpose, but overworking may disconnect you from the abundance already present in your life. Let success include rest, not just achievement.

Chakra practice: Take grounding breaks and repeat RAM while breathing deeply.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, whole grains or warm nourishing meals.

Crystal remedy: Citrine.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Balance comes from knowing when to act and when to pause. Avoid extremes and make decisions from a calm, centered state.

Chakra practice: Place your hands over your solar plexus and take ten slow breaths.

What to eat/drink: Yellow peppers, bananas or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Rejection may feel disappointing, but it can also redirect you toward something more aligned. Do not measure your worth by someone else’s response.

Chakra practice: Place a hand over your heart and repeat, “I remain worthy, regardless of the outcome.”

What to eat/drink: Green vegetables, kiwi or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Release is your healing theme today. Let go of emotional weight, old expectations or conversations you keep replaying in your mind.

Chakra practice: Exhale slowly while visualizing unwanted energy leaving your heart space.

What to eat/drink: Cucumber, spinach, avocado or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Malachite.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Enlightenment can arrive through a simple realization. Be open to seeing an old situation from a higher perspective instead of repeating familiar reactions.

Chakra practice: Meditate quietly on the OM mantra for five minutes.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra A quest for answers may lead you somewhere unexpected. Follow your curiosity, but allow the journey to reveal information gradually rather than demanding immediate certainty.

Chakra practice: Journal one question and sit quietly with it before seeking outside answers.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or dark leafy greens.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Wisdom comes from experience, not simply information. Listen to your intuition and consider what your past has already taught you.

Chakra practice: Spend five minutes in silent reflection before making an important choice.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Your perception is sharp today. Notice subtle changes in behavior and atmosphere, but avoid turning intuition into suspicion without evidence.

Chakra practice: Focus gently on the space between your eyebrows while breathing slowly.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, blueberries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart & Third Eye Chakras Acceptance becomes easier when you view circumstances impartially. You do not need to label an experience as entirely good or bad to learn from it.

Chakra practice: Place one hand on your heart and one on your forehead while taking slow breaths.

What to eat/drink: Leafy greens, berries or pomegranate.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root & Solar Plexus Chakras An impasse may be connected to perfectionism. Waiting for everything to be flawless can prevent movement. Choose progress over impossible standards.

Chakra practice: Repeat RAM while grounding your feet firmly into the floor.

What to eat/drink: Root vegetables, bananas or whole grains.

Crystal remedy: Hematite.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Mysticism invites you to look beyond the obvious. Quiet moments, dreams or intuitive impressions may offer insights that logic alone cannot provide.

Chakra practice: Sit in silence for five minutes and practise gentle OM chanting.

What to eat/drink: Purple fruits, coconut water or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Selenite.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Trickery calls for discernment. Trust your intuition, check information carefully and avoid allowing appearances to influence your judgement too quickly.

Chakra practice: Before responding to anything uncertain, pause for three deep breaths and ask, “What am I not seeing?”

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or dark leafy greens.

Crystal remedy: Obsidian.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)